Coronavirus: 21 Italians, 3 Indians shifted out of ITBP quarantine facility

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:00 IST
Twenty-one Italian tourists and their three Indian tour operators have been shifted out from an ITBP quarantine centre here on Wednesday as they were exposed to novel coronavirus, officials said. They said the foreigners have been sent to a private hospital in Gurgaon and a centre in the national capital while the Indians have been transferred to the Safdarjung Hospital. Fourteen Italians and an Indian (driver), who were in the same group as the affected Italian couple, tested positive for the virus as per information provided by the Health Ministry. These people will be further quarantined while the rest in this group will be kept in preventive isolation, they said.

The Italian tourists and three Indians were admitted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force centre in Chhawla on Tuesday. The centre already has 112 people, 76 Indians and 36 foreigners, since February 27 after they were evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus.

The first samples of these 112 people had tested negative when reports came in last week..

