Left Menu
Development News Edition

TravelPerk launches GreenPerk to help offset business travel carbon emissions

  • RealWire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:23 IST
TravelPerk launches GreenPerk to help offset business travel carbon emissions

TravelPerk, Europe's fastest-growing online travel management platform, has announced the launch of GreenPerk, a new product that for the first time gives business travelers and their companies the ability to offset their entire travel-related CO2 footprint, directly through the TravelPerk platform.

With the modern workforce increasingly concerned about the impact they are having on the environment, there is a growing demand for more eco-friendly business travel options and better carbon reporting services. The options currently on offer to businesses are severely limited: committing merely to providing data on carbon impact rather than a full, comprehensive solution designed to offset 100% of the carbon generated by business trips. Now with GreenPerk, a company can have a solution that aligns with its long-term sustainability strategy, all at the click of a button.

Following the 2019 launch of FlexiPerk, GreenPerk is the latest example of TravelPerk's commitment to setting new standards for the business travel industry. TravelPerk customers that choose to opt into GreenPerk will pay €27 for every tonne of CO2 emitted by their flights, hotel stays, train journeys, or car rentals. Typically, this works out as 4% of the cost of a business trip, which will go towards carbon mitigation projects. To complement GreenPerk's launch, TravelPerk is also committing to offsetting 100% of its own carbon expenditure from employee travel.

TravelPerk has partnered with non-profit Atmosfair to deliver GreenPerk's carbon offsetting. Atmosfair's UN-endorsed carbon mitigation projects combine effective climate action with sustainable development to promote access to clean energy, poverty reduction, gender equality, protection of local environments and economic growth. Atmosfair works closely with local partners to deploy the right technologies for each region, helping advance national development goals.

Projects that will be supported by GreenPerk include the construction of household biogas plants in rural Nepal to replace firewood for cooking; the Solar Home System project in Ethiopia that replaces inefficient household kerosene lamps with solar-powered ones; and the construction of biomass plants in India that use crop residues to generate electricity.

"Our collaboration with TravelPerk is an important step towards climate-friendly business travels," said Dr. Dietrich Brockhagen, CEO at Atmosfair, commented. "Companies now have the option of offsetting all of their carbon directly at booking and make climate a factor for their travel choices."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

EU borders to stay closed to migrants: France

Paris, Mar 4 AFP The European Union will not give in to blackmail by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankaras threat to let them pass, Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday. The borders of Greec...

Ukraine Parliament approves Denys Shmygal as new PM

Kiev, Mar 4 AFP Ukraines parliament on Wednesday approved Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister after his predecessor resigned, caught out by a leaked recording of him criticising the presidentThe majority of lawmakers voted to back Presi...

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurers to expeditiously settle hospitalisation claims related to coronavirus disease under health policies. It also instructed insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for c...

NFAI acquires footage of 1930 silent film `Madhabi Kankan'

The National Film Archive of India NFAI here announced on Wednesday that it has acquired surviving footage of the 1930 silent film Madhabi Kankan. Calling it a major discovery, the NFAI said it was the second Indian silent film to be discov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020