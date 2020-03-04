TravelPerk launches GreenPerk to help offset business travel carbon emissions

TravelPerk, Europe's fastest-growing online travel management platform, has announced the launch of GreenPerk, a new product that for the first time gives business travelers and their companies the ability to offset their entire travel-related CO2 footprint, directly through the TravelPerk platform.

With the modern workforce increasingly concerned about the impact they are having on the environment, there is a growing demand for more eco-friendly business travel options and better carbon reporting services. The options currently on offer to businesses are severely limited: committing merely to providing data on carbon impact rather than a full, comprehensive solution designed to offset 100% of the carbon generated by business trips. Now with GreenPerk, a company can have a solution that aligns with its long-term sustainability strategy, all at the click of a button.

Following the 2019 launch of FlexiPerk, GreenPerk is the latest example of TravelPerk's commitment to setting new standards for the business travel industry. TravelPerk customers that choose to opt into GreenPerk will pay €27 for every tonne of CO2 emitted by their flights, hotel stays, train journeys, or car rentals. Typically, this works out as 4% of the cost of a business trip, which will go towards carbon mitigation projects. To complement GreenPerk's launch, TravelPerk is also committing to offsetting 100% of its own carbon expenditure from employee travel.

TravelPerk has partnered with non-profit Atmosfair to deliver GreenPerk's carbon offsetting. Atmosfair's UN-endorsed carbon mitigation projects combine effective climate action with sustainable development to promote access to clean energy, poverty reduction, gender equality, protection of local environments and economic growth. Atmosfair works closely with local partners to deploy the right technologies for each region, helping advance national development goals.

Projects that will be supported by GreenPerk include the construction of household biogas plants in rural Nepal to replace firewood for cooking; the Solar Home System project in Ethiopia that replaces inefficient household kerosene lamps with solar-powered ones; and the construction of biomass plants in India that use crop residues to generate electricity.

"Our collaboration with TravelPerk is an important step towards climate-friendly business travels," said Dr. Dietrich Brockhagen, CEO at Atmosfair, commented. "Companies now have the option of offsetting all of their carbon directly at booking and make climate a factor for their travel choices."

