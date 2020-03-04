Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Ventures matter: Sebi allows 2 individuals to sell shares within 3 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:34 IST
Indiabulls Ventures matter: Sebi allows 2 individuals to sell shares within 3 months

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Indiabulls Ventures former non-executive director and her husband to sell the shares by availing the services of intermediaries within three months. The sale of shares of Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (IVL) shall be in accordance with market norms, Sebi said while laying down various conditions.

In February, Sebi noted that Pia Johnson, former non-executive director of IVL, and her husband Mehul Johnson violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading norms by trading in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). During the UPSI period, Pia traded 5.5 lakh shares, while Mehul traded over 3.38 lakh shares, making collectively alleged gains of Rs 69.09 lakh. As the gains were made in 2017, an annual 12 per cent interest was levied on the gains that makes the total amount Rs 87.21 lakh, Sebi had noted.

In May 2019, Sebi, besides barring the individuals from accessing the markets till further orders, also ordered to impound Rs 87.21 lakh "jointly and severally" from Pia and Mehul and directed banks and depositories that no debits shall be made without permission of the regulator. The amount of over Rs 87.2 lakh, which was impounded, stands disgorged and shall be remitted to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Aggrieved by Sebi's order, the individuals filed an appeal and a miscellaneous application before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) praying stay on Sebi's directions. The Tribunal said, "The impounding of Rs 87,21,918.55 by way of disgorgement shall be kept by the respondent in an escrow account and would be subject to the result of the appeal.

"In so far as the restraint order is concerned, we permit the appellant to sell its stocks and shares as and when required during the pendency of the appeal by making an appropriate application before Sebi." Accordingly, Pia Johnson and Mehul Johnson made representation before Sebi requesting permission to sell the shares and also provided details of intermediaries whose services are sought to be availed for the sale of shares..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns

Iraqs border port commission said on Wednesday it would halt trade between Iraq and both Iran and Kuwait for a week from March 8 over coronavirus concerns, according to the Iraqi state news agency.The border port commission added that Iraqi...

After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a string of electoral victories on Super Tuesday...

New York reports more coronavirus cases; U.S. lawmakers near deal on emergency funds

The number of people ill with the new coronavirus has risen to six in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, and U.S. lawmakers were close to a deal on a multibillion-dollar emergency bill to help fund efforts to contain t...

EU borders to stay closed to migrants: France

Paris, Mar 4 AFP The European Union will not give in to blackmail by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankaras threat to let them pass, Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday. The borders of Greec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020