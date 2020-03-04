Left Menu
FMCG makers ramp up production of hand sanitizers amid demand spike due to coronavirus

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are ramping up their production and optimising distribution channels to meet the rising demand for hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some FMCG firms are also educating consumers by engaging their brands to communicate with the consumers, through special campaigns on digital and mainstream media, to make them aware about the benefits of regular hands wash as prevention for coronavirus.

The companies have assured that they have enough stocks to tackle the situation. "We have ramped up our production capacity. We are also trying to ramp up through our vendors also," Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CEO (India and SAARC) Sunil Kataria told PTI.

However, he also added that hand santizers are premium products in India. "The way we have to address this problem is through that we all need to communicate the right education to the people and send messages to the consumers that best precaution and prevention from coronavirus is regularly washing hands," he added.

GCPL, which had Godrej Protekt brand in the segment, has started a digital campaign to create awareness about it. ITC, which is present in the segment through its brand Savlon, said it is ensuring that there is an adequate supply of hygiene products in the market.

"ITC is ensuring adequate supply of Savlon hygiene products in the market. Savlon continues to focus on enhancing awareness about hand hygiene and urges consumers to maintain good hygiene practices," according to an ITC spokesperson. FMCG major HUL, which is present in the segment with Lifebuoy hand sanitizers, is also ensuring its products' availability to the consumers.

"Given the surge in demand for hygiene products, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that consumers have access to products that keep them safe such as Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and hand wash," said an HUL spokesperson. While Dabur is running a series of awareness campaigns across digital platforms and social and mainstream media to educate the public about how to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

"Our key healthcare brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, ImmunoDab and Giloy Ghanvati are running informative campaigns to drive awareness about staying protected from such illnesses," said Dabur India Marketing Head (Healthcare) Mukesh Mishra. Mishra also said the company is also organising a question-and-answer session, particularly for mothers, with ayurvedic doctors on digital media platforms to address their queries regarding coronavirus and how to keep their families protected from it.

However, FMCG major RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser), which is one of the leading player in the segment with its brand Dettol, has declined to comment on the issue. Hand sanitizers have vanished from general shop and chemist shops in many areas of the national capital and adjoining towns as people resorted to panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak..

