Left Menu
Development News Edition

British fund industry warns companies on climate risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:30 IST
British fund industry warns companies on climate risk

Britain's investment industry trade body has warned companies ahead of their 2020 annual general meetings that they must disclose more about how they are handling climate change risk. It wants companies to explain in their annual report the impact climate change will have on their business model and how these risks are being measured and managed, echoing comments from United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney.

"Climate change could result in a significant loss of value in companies if risks are not effectively measured and managed, ultimately hitting savers’ pockets," the Investment Association's Director for Stewardship and Corporate Governance Andrew Ninian said in a statement. The Investment Association, whose members manage 7.7 trillion pounds ($9.88 trillion) and own around a third of British companies, said insight was needed to better understand the steps taken to preserve businesses over the long-term.

Carney, formerly governor at the Bank of England, is leading efforts to accelerate the corporate and political response ahead of climate talks in Glasgow in November. Ninian said the IA's members wanted to see climate change was being taken seriously in boardrooms.

"Companies need to be looking at the impact of climate change on their business, products and strategy and set out to investors how they are responding to these risks," he said. The IA's voting advisory service IVIS, which helps members decide how to vote at each company's annual general meeting, the bulk of which will be held in the next few months, would track each company's progress.

IA members wanted to see "significant" movement towards reporting in line with the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations by 2022, it said. "This will see companies reporting on climate-related risks in a consistent, clear and comparable manner, enabling investment managers to make better informed investment decisions."

The TCFD, championed by Carney, is a risk-assessment framework launched by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to develop recommendations on climate-related disclosures. ($1 = 0.7797 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus; Senate vote due Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday an 8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage. Refle...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares follow Wall St higher, but virus risk lurks

Asian shares were looking to rally for a fourth straight session on Thursday as U.S. markets swung sharply higher and another dose of central bank stimulus offered some salve for the global economic outlook. Wall Street seemed to find relie...

'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, faced a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial....

Soccer-Italy may play all Serie A games without fans due to coronavirus

Italy is likely to order all major sporting events including top-flight Serie A soccer games to be played without fans attending in efforts to curb Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, the sports minister said on Wednesday.The move could als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020