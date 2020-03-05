Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mitsui Sumitomo to Acquire 21.87% Stake in Max Financial Services through a Share Swap

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 09:49 IST
Mitsui Sumitomo to Acquire 21.87% Stake in Max Financial Services through a Share Swap

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• MSI to exchange 20.57% of its equity in Max Life Insurance for the transaction as per its agreement with MFS• MFS gets a right to purchase MSI’s balance Max Life stake at Rs. 85 per share The Board of Max Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL) has approved a transaction which will allow Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) to swap 20.57% of its shareholding in Max Life insurance with 21.87% stake in MFS. MSI is a part of the world’s 7th largest MS&AD Insurance Group Holding of Japan. Max Financial Services and MSI are 73:25 joint venture partners in India’s fourth largest private Life Insurer Max Life Insurance Company. This will enable the Company to simplify the shareholding structure in its subsidiary and have more flexibility to attract strategic investments in Max Life in the future and yet maintain its significant majority ownership. The transaction will also provide MFS the option to purchase from MSI its balance shareholding in Max Life for cash at a price of Rs. 85 per share. The transaction structure will involve MSI subscribing 75,458,088 shares of MFS having a par value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 565.11 per share aggregating to 21.87% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company on the date of allotment of the aforesaid fresh shares. In consideration, MFS will receive 394,775,831 shares of Rs. 10/- each from MSI at a price of Rs. 108.02 per share translating into 20.57% stake of MLIC. Pursuant to this, the equity stake held by MFS in Max Life will increase to 93.10%. The transaction will lead to a change in MFS’ shareholding pattern as below: MFS is listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. Its sole operating subsidiary Max Life is the largest non-bank owned private life insurer in India. Max Life has been at the forefront of the current buoyant phase in the Indian Life sector. For nine months ending December 31, 2019, Max Life reported Market-Consistent Embedded Value (MCEV) of Rs. 10,077 Crore; an Operating Return on EV (RoEV) of 18.4%; Value of New Business1 (VNB) at Rs. 576 Cr., growing 24% YoY and the New Business Margin2 (NBM) of 21%, 60 bps higher YoY. Mohit Talwar, MD, Max Financial Services and Vice Chairman, Max Group, said, “We value MSI as our long term partners in the life insurance business and we are confident that they will continue to provide their expertise and counsel to MFS and Max Life through the Board Governance mechanism. This transaction makes the holding structure simpler and helps consolidate our shareholding in Max Life which is expected to benefit all our shareholders by attracting more investor interest.” The transaction is subject to requisite approvals and is expected to be concluded by June 2020. About Max Financial ServicesMax Financial Services Limited (MFS), a part of the leading Indian multi-business conglomerate Max Group, is the parent company of Max Life, India’s largest non-bank, private life insurance company. MFS actively manages a 72.5% stake in Max Life Insurance Company Limited, making it India’s first listed company focused exclusively on life insurance. MFS is listed on the NSE and BSE. Besides a 28.3% holding by Analjit Singh sponsor family, some of Max Financial Services’ marquee shareholders include KKR, New York Life, Baron, Vanguard, Blackrock, Aberdeen, First Voyager, Jupiter, Dimension, East Spring and the Asset Management Companies of Nippon, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae, BNP, DSP and Sundaram. About Max LifeLaunched in 2000, Max Life is a Joint Venture (JV) with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a Japan-headquartered global insurance leader. Max Life is India’s largest non-bank private life insurer and the fourth largest private life insurance company, with gross premium income of Rs. 14,575 crore and a Claims Paid Ratio of 98.74% in FY19. It has over 4 million policies in force and has a pan-India presence through 345 branch units. Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive long-term savings, protection and retirement solutions through its high-quality agency distribution and multi-channel distribution partners. A financially stable company with a strong track record demonstrated over the last 19 years, Max Life Insurance offers superior investment expertise. Max Life Insurance has the vision ‘to be the most admired life insurance company by securing the financial future of our customers’. The company has a strong customer-centric approach focused on advice-based sales and quality service delivered through its superior human capital. 1. Value of New Business at post-overrun costs2. New Business Margin at post-overrun costs Image 1: Existing Shareholding Pattern Image 2: New Shareholding Pattern PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks hit near 2-week high amid fewer virus cases, policy support hopes

Shares in China hit a near two-week high on Thursday, as fewer new coronavirus cases were recorded outside of the epicentre Wuhan, while hopes that Beijing will carry on lowering financing costs for businesses hurt by the epidemic also aide...

One in five Europeans suffers from noise pollution: report

One in five Europeans suffers from noise pollution considered harmful to their health, the European Environment Agency EEA said in a report on Thursday, deploring the EUs failure to meet its own commitments. Notably, the objective set for 2...

Death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000, confirmed cases mounts to over 80,400

The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for undiminished vigilance, saying the situation in...

'Novel contact lenses to help correct colour blindness'

Researchers have developed novel contact lenses to help correct various forms of colour blindness, an advance that may lead to new clinical recommendations for the condition in which people have reduced ability to distinguish between certai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020