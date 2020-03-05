Dr. Bina Modi Receives Award of Excellence From the Egyptian Government in Cairo

Award received from Dr. Maya Morsy, President, National Council for Women New Delhi, Delhi, India & Cairo, Egypt – Business Wire India Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson - Modi Enterprises received an Award for Excellence in Business by the Egyptian Government at The Women Economic Forum 2020. The award by Women Economic Forum was presented to Dr. Bina Modi by Dr. Maya Morsy, President of National Council of Women (NCW) a world-renowned Egyptian political scientist and specialist in public policy. The forum arm of the global network ALL Ladies League (ALL), the Women Economic Forum (WEF) is an international platform enabling women leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, thought leaders and celebrities across the globe to expand business opportunities and enhance personal influence through networking. With over 100,000 members across 150 countries, ALL & WEF are amongst the largest women’s network. The event was attended by renowned women like Neerja Birla, Chairperson Aditya Birla Education Trust, Usha Agarwala, Ex-President FICCI Ladies Organisation and led by Dr. Harleen Arora, Global Chairperson, ALL.

Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises, one of the largest Business Groups in India, has also founded and built several successful brands including Bina Fashions, Ego Chain of Specialty Restaurants, along with luxury and lifestyle businesses. Dr. Bina Modi’s businesses are contributing to the legacy of US $ 1.5 billion conglomerate, Modi Enterprises. Besides heading her successfully performing companies, she also serves as the President and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Chairperson and Managing Director, Indofil Industries Limited. Dr. Bina Modi was also a speaker along with other prominent participants and shared her vision of creating a more inclusive and inspired future for the Mission Million 2022 on connecting and empowering a Million Women Leaders.

On receiving the recognition, Dr. Bina Modi said, “It has been an honor to be part of a prestigious global event by the Women Economic Forum (WEF) and receiving the Award for Excellence from the Egyptian Government. My journey, my experiences, my hard work, my failures and my successes have all merged into creating this path for me to set upon. It is a culmination of my life’s journey and this Award validates that.” Dr. Bina Modi has been awarded the “Women of the Decade in Business & Leadership” by WEF in 2018, been conferred with the prestigious Achiever’s Award in 2019 and has also been featured on ‘India’s Most Powerful Women’ a book by Prem Ahluwalia. About Modi Enterprises Founded by Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi in 1930’s, Modi Enterprises is today multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, expanded and shaped by Mr. K K Modi, the founder's eldest son and Chairman of the Group.

The USD 1.5 billion-plus Group has diversified businesses across the country, mainly Modicare (direct selling), Modi Academic International Institute and KK Modi University (education), 24Seven (retail), Colorbar (cosmetics), Dessange (luxury services), Bina Fashions and Ego chain of specialty restaurants (hospitality). Enterprises like Godfrey Phillips India (FMCG) and Indofil Chemicals (agro, specialty and performance chemicals) are renowned leaders in their respective fields. One of the key strengths of the Group is having one of the largest setups and capabilities for multi-product portfolio and multi-channel distribution in India. The manufacturing facilities of the Group are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, top certifications and incorporate best practices like TQM, Haichi-Ban, 5S, Kaizen Teian etc. The Group has also invested in comprehensive R&D capabilities and state –of art facilities at both Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil Chemicals, and also employ some of India’s best scientists and experts.

Modi Enterprises is deeply committed to giving back to society and the environment where it operates in. Besides various CSR initiatives of the companies, the Group has its own Modicare Foundation that promotes education, youth programs, skill development and awareness for women and children. The Group also supports a number of educational institutions, hospital services and charitable trusts. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Dr. Bina Modi receives Award of Excellence from the Egyptian Government in Cairo (L) Dr. Maya Morsy, President NCW, (R) Dr. Harbeen Arora, Global Chairperson, ALL PWR PWR.

