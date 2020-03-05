Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:10 IST
EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5 per cent for the current financial year, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday. The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers. The decision was taken at a meeting of the the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision making body -- the Central Board of Trustee.

"The EPFO has decided to provide 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today," Gangwar told reporters after the meeting here. Now, the labour ministry requires the finance ministry's concurrence on the matter. Since the Government of India is the guarantor, the finance ministry has to vet the proposal for EPF interest rate to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the EPFO income for a fiscal.

The finance ministry has been nudging the labour ministry for aligning the EPF interest rate with other small saving schemes run by the government like the public provident fund and post office saving schemes. The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest to its subscribers for 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air scraps profit guidance, to cut flights as virus spreads

Norwegian Air has scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance, which predicted a return to profit after three years of losses, and said it will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. ...

China says Xi will visit Japan at the most appropriate time

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Japan at the most appropriate time, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, after Tokyo confirmed that a planned state visit in early April had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Fore...

"I am disappointed," says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursdaysaid he was personally disappointed over a particular thingvis-a-vis his interaction with functionaries of Rajini MakkalMandramFollowing a meeting with district secretaries ofRajini Makkal Mandram, seen as a...

USCIRF members express concern over CAA; say it could result in 'disenfranchisement' of Muslims

Members of a Congress created a federal body that monitors violation of religious freedom abroad on Wednesday expressed concern over Indias amended citizenship laws, saying it could result in the wide-scale disenfranchisement of Muslims in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020