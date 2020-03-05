Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's John Lewis launches strategy review after profit slide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:01 IST
Britain's John Lewis launches strategy review after profit slide

British employee-owned retailer, the John Lewis Partnership, has launched a strategic review of its business after reporting a 23% fall in annual profit, a third straight decline, primarily reflecting a dire performance from its department stores arm. The partnership also said on Thursday it would pay its 80,000 workers, which it calls partners, a bonus of just 2% of salary - the lowest since 1953 when it was omitted.

The group said it made a pretax profit before one off items and partnership bonus of 123 million pounds ($158.6 million) in the year to Jan 25, 2020, down from 160 million pounds in 2018-19. New chairman Sharon White warned it could take up to five years for a transformation of the business to show results. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Foreigners with travel history to Italy, S Korea have to submit 'negative' certificate for entering India

India has imposed additional visa restrictions on people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea, making it mandatory for them to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the ...

Himachal Pradesh economy to grow 5.6 pc in FY2020: Economic Survey

Himachal Pradesh is expected to grow at a slower pace of 5.6 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 7.1 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey presented in the State Assembly on Thursday. The per capita income of the ...

Cricket in times of coronavirus: Lot at stake as IPL targets smooth start

Crickets slow geographical expansion is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the cash-rich Indian Premier League IPL which looks set to beat the dreaded novel coronavirus threat and go ahead as scheduled. At a time when the number o...

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh received a cheque for Rs 100.518 crore as the interim dividend from Defence Public Sector Undertaking DPSU Bharat Dynamics Limited BDL here today. Chairman and Managing Director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020