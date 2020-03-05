HMSI launches new version of Africa Twin priced at Rs 15.35 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launches all new version of its super bike Africa Twin Adventure Sports, with price starting at Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS-VI compliant model, which is powered by 1,084 cc engine, comes with both manual and DCT (automatic) transmissions.

The manual version is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh, while the DCT trim is tagged at Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has sold over 200 units of the model since its launch in 2017, HMSI Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria told reporters here.

The bike now comes with new frame, bigger engine, more peak power, new electronics and new suspension, he added. "The bookings for the model are open from today (Thursday) and the deliveries will begin from May onwards," Guleria said..

