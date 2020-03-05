Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:12 IST
HC notice to Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue

The Bombay High Court here on Thursday sought BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's response to a petition questioning the transfer of salary accounts of the police department to Axis Bank, a private lender. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had been targeted over this issue earlier by his detractors as his wife Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position with Axis Bank.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Amit Borkar also issued notices to the Additional Chief Secretary of the home department of the Maharashtra government and the Director General of Police, seeking affidavits-in-reply within eight weeks. The petition filed by Mohnish Jabalpure alleged that Fadnavis misused his powers as chief minister to help Axis Bank at the expense of public sector lenders.

It cited a circular issued by the then BJP-led government on May 11, 2017, which effected transfer of salary accounts of police personnel as well as beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana to Axis Bank. It caused a loss to nationalised banks which were handling these accounts earlier, the plea alleged, seeking revocation of the decision and a probe.

A senior official had stated last year that salary accounts of the police force were with UTI Bank -- later renamed as Axis Bank -- since 2005, much before Fadnavis became chief minister in 2014..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

ECB tells banks to review business continuity plans over coronavirus

The European Central Bank has asked banks to review their business continuity plans and what actions they can take to prepare and minimise the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus spread, a letter seen by Reuters shows.In the letter...

UNAIDS chief commends SA for designating HIV as strategic priority

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and Aids UNAIDS has reiterated its support to South Africa, as the country works to expand HIV treatment to at least 6.1 million people by 2020.UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima expressed th...

If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails: NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday told young police officers heading district force to be credible and fair and warned them that if they fail, democracy would also fail. During his lecture, organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Developmen...

EU's Barnier: "serious" differences with Britain after first round of talks

There is serious divergence between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship, the blocs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday after the first round of talks between the two sides on a new deal after Brexit. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020