Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBC, Syndicate Bank shares zoom; other PSBs too gain

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:09 IST
OBC, Syndicate Bank shares zoom; other PSBs too gain

Shares of select public sector banks rose up to 16 per cent on Thursday after the Union Cabinet approved amalgamation of 10 state-owned lenders with effect from April 1. Oriental Bank of Commerce advanced 15.89 per cent, Syndicate Bank jumped 10.53 per cent, Allahabad Bank 9.23 per cent, Andhra Bank 3.91 per cent, United Bank of India 3.31 per cent and Corporation Bank 2.14 per cent on the BSE.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amalgamation of 10 public sector banks, including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), to create four large state-owned lenders with effect from April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The merger would result in creation of seven large PSBs with scale and national reach, with each amalgamated entity having business of over Rs 8 lakh crore.

As per the mega consolidation plan, OBC and United Bank of India will merge into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

FIFA proposes postponing upcoming Word Cup qualifiers owing to coronavirus

World football governing body FIFA on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers, including Indias home game against Qatar, due to the rising coronavirus threat. FIFA and the Asian Footbal...

South Africa reports first coronavirus case

Johannesburg, Mar 5 AFP South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy, health ministry announced. This morning,... the National Institute for Communicable Diseases conf...

Greece restricts shipping near migrant islands over 'illegal' flows

Athens, Mar 5 AFP Greeces defence ministry on Thursday announced a week-long shipping ban around Aegean islands facing a migration surge from Turkey, excepting only EU and NATO patrol vessels and registered commercial ships. The ministry sa...

Mercedes-Benz expands dealer network in Gujarat

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced the expansion of its dealership network in the country with the opening of two new showrooms in Surat, Gujarat. With the addition of the two new sales and service outlets, which ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020