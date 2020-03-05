Left Menu
New Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR Assays for expanded foodborne pathogen analysis

 Thermo Fisher Scientific today released five new Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR Assays and enhanced software to test food and related samples for:

  • Campylobacter jejuni, C. coli and C. lari detection and identification
  • E. coli O157:H7 and STEC screening
  • STEC identification
  • Staphylococcus aureus detection
  • Vibrio cholerae, V. parahaemolyticus and V. vulnificus detection and identification

The new SureTect PCR Assays, along with those already available for detecting Salmonella species, Listeria species, Listeria monocytogenes, Cronobacter species, Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Enteritidis, give manufacturers access to a more comprehensive range of tests for every step of their analysis.

The complete SureTect PCR Assay workflow includes enrichment media, ready-to-use PCR reagents and protocols, and instrumentation for sample preparation and PCR, as well as easy to use software for instant result interpretation. PCR-positive results can be quickly and easily confirmed using a single Thermo Scientific plate medium per target and simple immunological test. Negative and presumptive-positive results are typically available in fewer than 24-hours with some protocols taking as little at nine hours to complete.

Every SureTect PCR Assay is designed to run on the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 Food Safety PCR System; an open, real-time PCR instrument suitable for use with all Thermo Scientific food safety and authenticity assays. The six-channel configuration of the QuantStudio 5 Food Safety PCR System provides multiplexing capability that can now be used in a commercial test to simultaneous identification of up to six STEC targets with the SureTect STEC Identification Assay.

"The SureTect PCR Assay System offers complete, end-to-end workflows that provide manufacturers and laboratories with access to a more comprehensive range of tests for every step of their food safety analysis," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president, marketing, Thermo Fisher. "Having the ability to quickly determine the presence or absence of foodborne pathogens, businesses can release products sooner, operate more efficiently and have peace of mind that their customers and brands are protected.

"Thermo Fisher has offered SureTect PCR Assays since 2013 to laboratories across the globe using them in their testing regimes. The depth and breadth of our portfolio uniquely positions us to provide simpler, faster and smarter food testing solutions for all segments of the food market."

To learn more, visit: www.thermofisher.com/suretect

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

