Left Menu
Development News Edition

Par panel asks govt to have a national consensus on NPR, census to allay apprehensions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:52 IST
Par panel asks govt to have a national consensus on NPR, census to allay apprehensions

A parliamentary panel has observed that there is a lot of dissatisfaction and fear among people on the upcoming National Population Register (NPR) and census and asked the government to have a national consensus on the two exercises to be carried out from next month so that there is absolute clarity and no apprehension in anyone's mind. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, also said it would like the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to explore the feasibility of using the Aadhaar metadata for the Census and updating the NPR in 2020-21.

"The committee recommends that all the states and Union territories should be fully convinced on various issues pertaining to the NPR, which commences in April, to have a national consensus so that there is absolute clarity and no apprehension among people across the country, which will help in conducting these exercises in a smooth manner," the panel said in its report submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The house-listing phase of the 2021 census and the exercise to update the NPR will be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

The committee observed that there was a lot of dissatisfaction and fear among people regarding the upcoming NPR and census. "The committee also feels that these apprehensions should have been duly ventilated in the media. The MHA must consider some way out so that the census goes smoothly. Otherwise, there is quite a chance of the entire process being stymied in many states," the report said.

During its deliberations with MHA officials, the committee sought to know about the new parameters or new questions that have been put in the upcoming NPR and whether the states have been consulted or not and whether any effort has been made to build a national consensus as regards the changed parameters. The ministry submitted that during the process to update the NPR 2020, it was proposed to collect data on some additional aspects such as place of last residence, mother tongue, Aadhaar number (voluntary), mobile number, passport number (for an Indian Passport holder), voter identity card number, driving license number, date and place of birth of father and mother.

Besides, the data on date and place of birth of parents was collected in the NPR 2010 as well for all parents who were enumerated within the household, the ministry said, adding that for the parents living elsewhere or expired at the time of enumeration, only the names were collected. To facilitate back-end data processing and making the data items of date and place of birth complete for all households, the details of parents are being collected in a more comprehensive manner in NPR 2020, the ministry said.

The panel noted the submission of the MHA on the upcoming census and NPR and said it was not quite convinced with its reply that Aadhaar was an individual data and in order to create a family database, the NPR exercise was undertaken. The committee is of the opinion that Aadhaar is not just an individual's data but it is also tied up with ration card, pan card etc.

"The Aadhaar metadata also includes the entire family's surname, address etc. Therefore, the committee fails to understand as to why this should be treated as individual data only," it said. The panel observed that a huge amount was already spent on data collection under Aadhaar. But in the Budget Estimate 2020-21, an amount of Rs 4,568 crore was allocated for the Registrar General of India (RGI) for census 2021.

The committee is of the view that Aadhaar data should be used in the upcoming Census to reduce duplicacy and wastage of expenditure. Replying to a question of the committee, the MHA said there was no proposal to undertake biometric identification in the upcoming census 2021. Further, it is for the first time in the history of the census that census 2021 is going to be undertaken in the digital mode by adopting a mix mode approach for data collection.

Enumerators can collect and submit data directly through a mobile app, using his or her smartphone or they can use a paper schedule to collect data and submit the same through a mobile app. Alternatively, the enumerators can also use a paper schedule only to collect and submit the data, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-ins office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China. Th...

EU's Barnier says "serious" differences in UK talks but deal possible

Britain and the European Union have very, very serious differences over their future relationship but an agreement is still possible, the EUs Brexit negotiator said on Thursday after a first round of talks following their divorce. Dozens of...

Pak govt to ban corporal punishment in schools; Islamic advisory body opposes it: Minister

Pakistan will soon ban corporal punishment in schools across the country but an advisory body on Islamic issues was opposed to the move, a senior minister told a top court here on Thursday. Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari told the ...

Man with 3 live rounds enters parliament complex

A man carrying three live rounds in his purse entered the parliament complex on Thursday, officials said. He, however, was released after a thorough verification found that he possessed a licensed weapon and had forgotten to take out the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020