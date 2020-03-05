Ethiopia: CBE opens its second all all-female run branch in Addis Ababa

East Africa's largest bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has opened its second all-female run branch in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia

Ato Bacha Gina, President, and CEO of the bank cited that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is organizing a section that facilitates credit for women with the view to enhancing entrepreneurship within the females of the country.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has opened its all-female run second branch at Lideta locality. CBE President & CEO Ato Bacha Gina said on the occasion the bank is organizing a section that facilitates credit for women with the view to enhancing entrepreneurship. pic.twitter.com/D08ni51EuG — Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (@combankethiopia) March 3, 2020

During the inauguration, CBE President and CEO, Ato Bacha Gina said that despite giving an enormous contribution of women in all sectors, they have been under-represented. Empowering women to take part in all economic sectors is essential to achieve development objectives.

He further revealed that similar all-women branches will be opened in major regional states.

Previously, the bank has opened its first all-female branch on April 15, 2019, in Addis Ababa. Ato Bacha Gina, CEO of the bank had highlighted the important roles women play in the economy and the need to spotlight them at the time of inauguration.

