Railways to run 402 special train services in view of Holi

The Indian railways has launched 402 special train services for passengers travelling their home for Holi. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors-- Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Chappra, Delhi-Pune, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Patna, Mumbai-Udupi, Mumbai-Gaya, Mumbai-Barauni, Ahmedabad-Patna, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur.

The other routes are Howrah-Gorakhpur, Lucknow-Kolkata, Ranchi-Patna, Secundrabad-Patna and Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi-Nagaldam-Lucknow, according to an official statement. The special train service will cater to lakhs of passengers who plan to travel to their home for the festival, it said "Besides special trains and augmentation of coaches in regular trains, crowd management at major stations has been prioritised. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at important stations and in trains to ensure security of passengers," the statement said.

Adequate lighting arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers. Senior officers are being deployed at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains, it said. 'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers, it said. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team will also be available. All efforts are being done to ensure no change of platform at the last moment, it said.

