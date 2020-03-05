Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to run 402 special train services in view of Holi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:53 IST
Railways to run 402 special train services in view of Holi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian railways has launched 402 special train services for passengers travelling their home for Holi. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors-- Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Chappra, Delhi-Pune, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Patna, Mumbai-Udupi, Mumbai-Gaya, Mumbai-Barauni, Ahmedabad-Patna, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur.

The other routes are Howrah-Gorakhpur, Lucknow-Kolkata, Ranchi-Patna, Secundrabad-Patna and Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi-Nagaldam-Lucknow, according to an official statement. The special train service will cater to lakhs of passengers who plan to travel to their home for the festival, it said "Besides special trains and augmentation of coaches in regular trains, crowd management at major stations has been prioritised. Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at important stations and in trains to ensure security of passengers," the statement said.

Adequate lighting arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers. Senior officers are being deployed at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains, it said. 'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers, it said. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team will also be available. All efforts are being done to ensure no change of platform at the last moment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will block U.S. funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...

Coronavirus to hit Sri Lanka's economy: warns Sri Lankan central bank

The novel coronavirus outbreak that is wreaking havoc and has claimed over 95,000 lives globally will affect Sri Lankas economic growth, the central bank warned on Thursday, citing the impact on key sectors like tourism and exports. The ban...

Pompeo says Iran must be held accountable on nuclear commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on all nations to hold Iran accountable for its nuclear commitments and said Tehrans failure to report nuclear material was a clear violation of safeguard agreements.The International A...

Assurance of good-quality Ayurveda products to help find global traction: Goyal

Assurance of good-quality Ayurveda products and ensuring involvement of certified professionals in the segment will help find global traction for the sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. When we add quality ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020