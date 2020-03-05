Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 out of 10 women in India have faced harassment via calls, SMS: Truecaller

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:55 IST
8 out of 10 women in India have faced harassment via calls, SMS: Truecaller
Representative image Image Credit:

Eight out of 10 women in India receive harassment and nuisance calls with Chennai, New Delhi and Pune emerging as the most-affected metros by sexual harassment calls/SMS against women, according to a report by Truecaller. The third edition of 'Understanding the impact of harassment calls and SMS for women in India' found eight out of 10 women respondents in India said they have faced phone harassment and nuisance calls through calls and SMS messages.

Also, one out of five women respondents said they had received sexual and inappropriate calls. The most-affected cities in India are Chennai, New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. Interestingly, India also had the highest rate of women taking action against harassment calls/SMS among the countries surveyed (Kenya, Columbia, Brazil and Egypt). The report noted that women in India share their number as a common practice, especially when recharging their phone at a store, visiting restaurants, shopping, entering contests and filling in logbooks. When it comes to taking action against phone harassment, 85 per cent said they blocked the number. While most women chose to ignore this, only 12 per cent reported the number to authorities, the report said.

"We see a worrying trend of an increase in sexual harassment for women through calls and SMS. Normalizing harassment has a devastating effect on the victims. Our campaign is building a community of people who are on a mission to encourage women to #MakeTheCall and to take action against such harassment by reporting it to the relevant authorities," Truecaller Managing Director Sandeep Patil said. Truecaller stands against women's harassment in any and all forms, he added. The study - supported by Ipsos - covered India, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, and Kenya. The sample size varied from 1,000 to 3,343 women for each market among the age group 18-40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Bindra says India go into Tokyo Olympics as 'favourites' in shooting

Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said India will go into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as the favourites in shooting, with its strongest-ever squad. Asked whether India were favourites going into the Olympics in shooting, Bindra told PTI, Of course...

CBI books former J-K finance minister's son Hilal Rather in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has taken over probe against Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The agency has booked ...

Coronavirus: Air travellers coming from Italy, South Korea to carry medical certificate

Air travellers having visited or arriving from Italy and South Korea will require to submit a certificate of having tested negative from a health authorities-designated lab in their countries for coronavirus at the departure airport, a seni...

Focusing on modalities to generate own resources: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the focus of his government is to work out the modalities to generate its own resources and reduce dependency on the Centre. Taking part in budget discussion in the assembly, Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020