Assurance of good-quality Ayurveda products to help find global traction: Goyal

Assurance of good-quality Ayurveda products and ensuring involvement of certified professionals in the segment will help find global traction for the sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. "When we add quality assurance to different forms of Ayurveda when we ensure that people who are engaged in Ayurveda are well-certified professionals and the products that are being sold are ensured to have good quality, you will find very good traction for Ayurveda all across the world," he said.

He was speaking at the curtain-raiser program of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2020. The minister urged the industries involved in the sector to focus on quality and standards.

Goyal also said his ministry will ensure faster clearance and approval of patent and trademark applications for the sector..

