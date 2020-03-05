Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief has to be for industry, not for any individual player: DoT official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:09 IST
Relief has to be for industry, not for any individual player: DoT official

Any relief measure for telecom will have to be for the sector and not for any one player, a top DoT official said amid clamour from crisis-ridden Vodafone Idea for waivers. Such relief package, once finalised, will require the Cabinet approval, the source said adding that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) would also keep the Supreme Court informed about any measures that are formalised.

Vodafone Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Read is slated to meet Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday. Vodafone chief is also expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his upcoming visit. Telecom companies have been desperately waiting for a bailout package from the government after a Supreme Court order put their statutory liabilities at Rs 1.47 lakh crore, and all eyes have been on DoT for the much-needed breather to fix the AGR imbroglio.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which is the most vulnerable of the lot and has paid only 7 per cent of its Rs 53,000 crore dues so far, recently told the government that it would not be able to pay the full liabilities unless state support is extended to survive the crisis. VIL, where Vodafone holds 45 per cent stake, had made a strong plea for setting off Rs 8,000 crore of GST credits, a three-year moratorium on payment of the remaining amount which should be staggered over 15 years at a simple interest rate of 6 per cent, drastic cut in licence fee and fixing of a minimum price of calls and data..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

NFLPA sends CBA to vote; ballots due March 12

Players received ballots for a proposed 10-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement from the NFLPA on Thursday and have seven days to submit their vote. Ballots are due at 1159 p.m. ET on March 12, the players union said in a s...

U.S. Secretary of State urges China to be fairer toward media

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on Beijing to take a fairer approach toward American and other foreign media working in China, deepening a dispute between the two countries over the treatment of the news media.Where t...

Bindra says India go into Tokyo Olympics as 'favourites' in shooting

Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said India will go into the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as the favourites in shooting, with its strongest-ever squad. Asked whether India were favourites going into the Olympics in shooting, Bindra told PTI, Of course...

CBI books former J-K finance minister's son Hilal Rather in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has taken over probe against Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The agency has booked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020