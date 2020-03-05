Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Crane Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Mechanical Seals Market with its Technology Leadership and Customer Focus

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:30 IST
John Crane Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Mechanical Seals Market with its Technology Leadership and Customer Focus

Based on its recent analysis of the global mechanical seals market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes John Crane with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award for leading the market with 25.6 percent of global shares. Leveraging its industry expertise, John Crane has developed end-to-end solutions that empower customers in process industries to achieve operational excellence that results in maximum business impact. It has established a major presence in high-growth industries such as unconventional upstream oil & gas production, petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), pharmaceutical, mining, food and beverage, chemical, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, and power generation.

"John Crane is present in more than 50 countries, with more than 200 facilities and support by more than 230 sales and service center locations. In 2019 alone it opened four service centers in India, Ireland, Qatar, and South Korea, as well as a super service center in India," said Anand Mugundhu Gnanamoorthy, global research unit leader. "For the past three years, John Crane's year-over-year growth has surpassed the market average."

In April 2019, John Crane released the world's first single-use cartridge seals, which are specially designed for wet applications and to reduce installation time by more than 50 percent. It also recently released its Predictive Diagnostic System to provide real-time health assessments and predictive diagnostics for mechanical seals.

"Leveraging machine learning and Artificial Intelligence through many customer pilots, John Crane is driving Agile development towards a leading-edge diagnostic solution for the mechanical seals market, providing critical services to several process industries," noted Gnanamoorthy. "Considering the demand for different applications for seals, end users prefer to partner with a company that can offer unique metallurgical and technological specifications for all their applications, and John Crane addresses this demand with its extensive product portfolio, application expertise, and distribution channel presence."

The company complements its solid product development strategy with mergers and acquisitions that extend its competitive advantage. For instance, it acquired Seebach GmbH in 2018 to align with the company's continued focus on filtration to provide additional products and service support to end user customers, and to increase its market presence in high growth segments such as energy and petrochemicals. In 2019, John Crane acquired Advanced Diamond Technologies to help improve the efficiency of seal performance.

John Crane has established itself through the outstanding service portfolio and rapid customer response via a global network of service personnel. While other companies use one or two service channels, John Crane has at its disposal a dedicated sales force, 17 super service centers around the world, 230 service center locations, and a large network of distributors. These channels enable it to quickly dispatch the required personnel and replacement parts directly to customers' worksites, ensuring minimal plant downtime.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About John Crane
John Crane is a global leader in rotating equipment solutions, supplying engineered technologies and services to process industries. The company designs and manufactures a variety of products including mechanical seals and systems, couplings, filtration systems and predictive digital monitoring technologies. John Crane customer service is accessed through a global network of more than 200 sales and service facilities in over 50 countries. Fiscal year 2019, revenue was greater than 1.2 billion USD (£945m). John Crane is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications, and engineered components.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Warren ends presidential bid, leaving Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic voters

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren, a li...

Tennis-Indian Wells adds hand sanitizers, confident in tournament safety

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday said they have added more than 250 hand sanitizers throughout the facility and are training staff to protect everyone involved with the tournament from the coronavirus.The annua...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the coronavirus outbreak and urged it to reveal the identities of all Saudi nationals who had visited since the start of February, a government statement said on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020