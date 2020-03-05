John Crane Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Mechanical Seals Market with its Technology Leadership and Customer Focus

Based on its recent analysis of the global mechanical seals market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes John Crane with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award for leading the market with 25.6 percent of global shares. Leveraging its industry expertise, John Crane has developed end-to-end solutions that empower customers in process industries to achieve operational excellence that results in maximum business impact. It has established a major presence in high-growth industries such as unconventional upstream oil & gas production, petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), pharmaceutical, mining, food and beverage, chemical, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, and power generation.

"John Crane is present in more than 50 countries, with more than 200 facilities and support by more than 230 sales and service center locations. In 2019 alone it opened four service centers in India, Ireland, Qatar, and South Korea, as well as a super service center in India," said Anand Mugundhu Gnanamoorthy, global research unit leader. "For the past three years, John Crane's year-over-year growth has surpassed the market average."

In April 2019, John Crane released the world's first single-use cartridge seals, which are specially designed for wet applications and to reduce installation time by more than 50 percent. It also recently released its Predictive Diagnostic System to provide real-time health assessments and predictive diagnostics for mechanical seals.

"Leveraging machine learning and Artificial Intelligence through many customer pilots, John Crane is driving Agile development towards a leading-edge diagnostic solution for the mechanical seals market, providing critical services to several process industries," noted Gnanamoorthy. "Considering the demand for different applications for seals, end users prefer to partner with a company that can offer unique metallurgical and technological specifications for all their applications, and John Crane addresses this demand with its extensive product portfolio, application expertise, and distribution channel presence."

The company complements its solid product development strategy with mergers and acquisitions that extend its competitive advantage. For instance, it acquired Seebach GmbH in 2018 to align with the company's continued focus on filtration to provide additional products and service support to end user customers, and to increase its market presence in high growth segments such as energy and petrochemicals. In 2019, John Crane acquired Advanced Diamond Technologies to help improve the efficiency of seal performance.

John Crane has established itself through the outstanding service portfolio and rapid customer response via a global network of service personnel. While other companies use one or two service channels, John Crane has at its disposal a dedicated sales force, 17 super service centers around the world, 230 service center locations, and a large network of distributors. These channels enable it to quickly dispatch the required personnel and replacement parts directly to customers' worksites, ensuring minimal plant downtime.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in rotating equipment solutions, supplying engineered technologies and services to process industries. The company designs and manufactures a variety of products including mechanical seals and systems, couplings, filtration systems and predictive digital monitoring technologies. John Crane customer service is accessed through a global network of more than 200 sales and service facilities in over 50 countries. Fiscal year 2019, revenue was greater than 1.2 billion USD (£945m). John Crane is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications, and engineered components.

