High-level meeting reviews national highways in Maharashtra

A high-level meeting was held here on Thursday to review the state of national highways in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra's Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present for the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai. During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee of officials from the Centre and the state government to solve the problems faced in national highway works being carried out in Maharashtra.

The road development works monthly, an official statement said. Meanwhile, Chavan demanded the Centre to give the state Rs 30,000 crore funds to develop new 17,750 km-long highway announced by it (the Centre) for speedy execution of the projects, the statement said..

