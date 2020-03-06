Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF invests $6 million in land-based aquaculture pilot

A recirculating land-based aquaculture system will be built and operated at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) Northland Marine Research Centre at Bream Bay.

PGF invests $6 million in land-based aquaculture pilot
The total cost of the project is $19.8m, with Niwa contributing $7.84m and Northland Regional Council up to $6m in buildings and infrastructure. The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is contributing to a $6m loan. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Provincial Growth Fund is investing $6 million in a land-based aquaculture pilot to see whether yellowtail kingfish can be commercially farmed in Northland, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

A recirculating land-based aquaculture system will be built and operated at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) Northland Marine Research Centre at Bream Bay. The system is a prototype to see if it is technically and economically feasible to grow 600 tonnes of yellowtail kingfish to market size on land each year.

"If proven, this system will produce high-value aquaculture products with global appeal that are produced sustainably and efficiently. The world demand for sustainable products like kingfish is increasing, particularly for the high-end sushi market. Local restaurant suppliers have also shown a demand for kingfish if its supply and quality is consistent," Shane Jones says.

The total cost of the project is $19.8m, with Niwa contributing $7.84m and Northland Regional Council up to $6m in buildings and infrastructure. The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is contributing to a $6m loan.

Initially, 18 jobs in Northland will be created. If kingfish production is proven viable at 600 tonnes a year, it could lead to a full-scale 3000-tonne operation in five years with revenue estimated at $45 million per annum.

"Successful expansion will give the private sector the opportunity to invest in larger reticulating aquaculture operations, not only in Northland but nationwide. The knowledge gained through this initiative could contribute to the potential development of other land-based aquaculture which would complement the rest of the industry," Shane Jones says.

Producing fish on land is sustainable, with modern recirculating systems able to recycle the bulk of water it uses.

"This is the type of innovation the PGF wants to invest in. It is testing technology that could bring major sustainable economic growth not only to Northland but the rest of the country.

"Both central and local government supports high-value land-based aquaculture as a key driver of sustainable economic growth. The project aligns with the Government's aquaculture strategy and its goal of reaching $3 billion in annual aquaculture sales by 2035.

Shane Jones also today opened the Kaipara Kai Hub in Ruawai, south of Dargaville.

A PGF investment of $980,000 for Kaipara Kai was announced by the Government in February last year to explore new crop and stock types and aquaculture opportunities for the region.

The initiative will also promote high-value cropping on the district's significant fertile whenua assets by utilizing existing soil and crop research and environmental best-practice. This will move farming activities further up the value chain as well as developing capability in the local farming community.

"The hub is part of the Kaipara Kickstart package which the PGF has supported with $20.39m to build or improve infrastructure and open up land resources in the region. The infrastructure package focuses on improving local wharves, ferries, and roads which contribute to lifting the economic sustainability of the region," Shane Jones says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...

Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 6 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinhos lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay. The World Cup winner and his brother were questioned for more than seven ho...

Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down "sexist" feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has cancelled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Womens AFLW competition due to vile and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020