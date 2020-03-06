Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia holds key to cuts in 'critical moment' for OPEC and allies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 08:35 IST
Russia holds key to cuts in 'critical moment' for OPEC and allies

Vienna, Mar 6 (AFP) All eyes will be on Russia at the gathering of OPEC countries and their allies Friday, with the cartel hoping to convince Moscow to back drastic production cuts to counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday ministers from the OPEC grouping recommended a cut of 1.5 million barrels per day in the face of the global slowdown caused by the epidemic and the resulting fall in demand for oil.

According to the plan drawn up by OPEC, allies in the so-called OPEC+ grouping -- Russia foremost among them -- would take on 500,000 barrels of the cuts. Late on Thursday OPEC said in a statement that delegates had held further consultations and wanted the proposed cuts to run until the end of 2020, not just until the end of June as originally proposed.

Producers had already had to contend with abundant supplies weighing on prices but in recent weeks the spread of COVID-19 across the world has sent prices plunging. The European benchmark, Brent crude, on Sunday sank to levels not breached since July 2017 and has yet to stage a meaningful recovery.

The 23 producers gathering on Friday have since early 2017 tried to support prices through strict quotas on production, initially of the order of 1.2 million barrels per day. In December they announced a further 500,000 barrel cut with OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia adding a "voluntary" contribution of 400,000 barrels.

Tamas Varga of PVM told AFP that even the extra cuts recommended on Thursday "might not be enough", saying OPEC's new forecasts for a drop in global oil demand growth may turn out to be "overoptimistic". "This is a critical moment for OPEC+ as a holdout by the Russians could drive oil prices to their financial crisis lows," analyst Craig Erlam at Oanda said on Thursday.

Russian officials have been quoted in recent days as being much cooler on the idea of big production cuts, saying that current price levels are satisfactory for Moscow and its budget planning. The big players in Russia's oil industry fear that an aggressive policy of output cuts will only lead to lost revenue and ceding market share to competitors, particularly the United States with its booming shale oil sector.

Moreover, the Kpler energy analysis company points out that Russia has increasingly been acting as "internal competitor" in the relatively new OPEC+ format. "In recent years, not only Russia has pledged fewer production cuts than Saudi Arabia,... its compliance with the deal has also been minimal," the company noted.

Erlam said that "Russia will likely capitulate" on Friday but added that Moscow "will do everything possible to drag this out to the last moment to secure the smallest share of the 1.5 million in production cuts". As well as grappling with the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, delegations have been affected in a much more practical way at this meeting amidst more than 40 confirmed cases of the virus in Austria.

Delegates have had their temperature tested on the way into the building and been advised to avoid handshakes. (AFP) RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...

Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 6 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinhos lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay. The World Cup winner and his brother were questioned for more than seven ho...

Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down "sexist" feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has cancelled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Womens AFLW competition due to vile and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020