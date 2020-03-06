Left Menu
Fans can Vote to Decide Who is #VMateAsliHolibaaz - Bhuvan Bam or Ashish Chanchlani

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The race to the top has already begun with the commencement of voting for #VMateAsliHolibaaz. The contenders in the race are India’s top YouTube stars Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani. As part of the contest organised by trending short video platform VMate, fans of both the brilliant performers are invited to vote and ensure that their favourite comedian walks away with the throne. Soon after the voting began, it garnered an overwhelming response, with fans of the two YouTubers converging to the platform in large numbers. By participating in the contest and voting for their favourite performer, the users can also win exciting prizes like car, mobile phones and cash. To cast their votes, users can log on to the VMate app or browse through s.vmate.com/qVvJbbMnEm and select who the ‘asli holibaaz’ is according to them. The voting, which is still in its initial phase, suggests a neck-and-neck contest between Bhuvan and Ashish. However, Bhuvan seems to have tapped the initial trends better, with a slight edge over Ashish. The need of the hour is that the fans leave no stone unturned in ensuring that their pick surges ahead in the race. Every vote matters here and can make a remarkable difference till the final result is declared. Referring to the contest, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said, “The initial response to the voting represents the high excitement level of fans. We are confident that the fans of both Bhuvan and Ashish will ensure an edge-of-the-seat battle as the contest reaches its definitive stage. Going by the response till now, we have no qualms is saying that the special Holi movie starring the two YouTubers will also receive a warm welcome from the fans.” As part of the #VMateAsliHolibaaz contest, the special Holi film featuring the two YouTube sensations will be released on VMate on March 8, 2020. The film would take the viewers through a hilarious take on the efforts Bhuvan and Ashish made in their bid to be crowned the ‘asli Holibaaz’. It is for the first time that these A-list YouTubers would jointly create content for any platform. The movie can be watched exclusively on VMate app. Image: Bhuvan Bam or Ashish Chanchlani Fans can vote to decide Kaun Hai #VMateAsliHolibaaz PWRPWR

