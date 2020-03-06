Left Menu
Power, Equality and Conscious Fashion - all about expressing yourself



On International Women’s Day, where the theme is #EachForEqual; one brand definitely deserves a mention - PECKD. Equality and power have a deep relationship. One with power tends to dominate. Domination unbalances the concept of equality. Equality is when all individuals involved feel, taste and experience power. PECKD recognises and respects the power that both men and women individually represent. PECKD designs are rooted in the dream of creating a world where no one, not even women, feel the need to assert this power. The only need is to own it, express it and flaunt it. As the founder, Hitesha Deshpande puts it, “PECKD is about dressing the power in you. Consciously.” It is true that with power comes responsibility. When you make an impression, people tend to follow you, to step along the footprints you have left behind. Which is why PECKD is not just about making a fashion statement; it is about making a ‘conscious fashion statement.’ Being aware of the depleting state of the ecosystem and initiating reparative measures to restore balance is the responsibility that comes along with the power to dress the best. It is time that land, water and the labourers stop paying the price of power dressing. This is where PECKD comes into play; it is the first fashion label to go fully compostable. After almost two years of research and experimentation, PECKD launched its first collection ‘Delta & Dawn’ early this January. Delta & Dawn is power dressing inspired by the humpback whales. But that is just the beginning of what makes this collection special. The powerful designs are made from compostable fabric. This means that all the cloth used in the making of a PECKD garment will naturally decompose within 180 days when buried in moist soil.

Beyond just the fabric, the thread used to stitch these dresses is compostable as well. There is no polyester blend while making the thread, it is hundred percent biodegradable. Furthermore, the designs of Delta & Dawn Collection are intentionally zipper and plastic-free. All the buttons used for closures and fasteners are vegan buttons made of vegetable pulp and dry fruits. This, however, does not compromise on the style statement that PECKD makes, "PECKD will always be about appealing to the style sense of the fashion-savvy,” says Hitesha. “Powerful women do not and should not compromise. Delta & Dawn is proof of that. It is power dressing for the compassionate and eco-conscious woman. It is a style statement that exudes power while nurturing the ‘care’ that is core to every woman.” This International Women’s Day celebrate the power in you with PECKD, express it, dress it! About PECKD: PECKD is India’s first fully compostable fashion brand. In effect this translates to the following – Every PECKD garment, from thread to button, will compost within 180 days, when buried in moist soil (including the unique seed paper packing). Extensive research and time spent in the industry have revealed that simply being sustainable is not enough. Recycling and reusing are brilliant, but do little when it comes to restoring balance to the ecosystem.

PECKD is the result of all the efforts that started out as a hunt for compostable fabric, extended into a search for compostable thread, biodegradable buttons, organic colours that require less water and no chemicals, handmade paper and a whole list of natural raw materials. The intent was to create a brand that is not just sustainable, but compostable. A brand that lets you indulge in fashion without bearing heavy on your conscience. A brand that helps fashion give back to the eco-system that it unintentionally took so much from. For more information, kindly visit, https://www.peckd.co/ PWR PWR.





