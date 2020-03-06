Himachal's per capita income Rs 60,000 higher than national individual earning: CM Thakur

The per capita income of Himachal Pradesh is much higher than that of the national per capita earning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while presenting budget for the financial year 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Friday. The state's per capita income is Rs 60,205 higher than that of the country, he added. The per capita income of the state showed an increase of about 6.6 per cent, as it increased by Rs 12,147 to Rs 1,95,255 in 2019-20, against 1,83,108 in the previous fiscal.

The per capita net national income during the same fiscal is estimated to be Rs 1,35,050. The CM said 50,000 farmers had adopted natural farming in the state so far. Efforts will be made to encourage more farmers to adopt natural farming for which an amount of Rs 25 crore will be spent in 2020-21, he added.

Thakur said Himachal would contribute to achieve the 5 trillion dollar economy target..

