Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women’s Day Flea Market at The Groove, 32nd Milestone, Gurugram in collaboration with SheThePeopleTV and GurgaonWomensFest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:03 IST
Women’s Day Flea Market at The Groove, 32nd Milestone, Gurugram in collaboration with SheThePeopleTV and GurgaonWomensFest

Sunday, 8th March, 1 PM to 7 PM International Women’s Day is around the corner and it is dedicated to all the amazing women in our lives. We’re constantly speaking of women in labels – as mothers, sisters, daughters. However, it’s time we looked at them for what they do professionally and their success in work. On the occasion of Womens Day, The Piano Man, Gurugram, SheThePeople TV and Gurgaon Women’s Fest have together curated a flea market at The Groove Terrace & Grill, above The Piano Man in 32nd Milestone on the 8th March from 1 PM to 7PM.

This flea market features ten brands owned by women in an effort to empower women entrepreneurs and celebrate their efforts. SheThePeople, Gurgaon Women’s Fest and The Piano Man have merged their marketing efforts to ensure maximum visibility for these brands as our vision is to support women entrepreneurs. This daylong event will be a celebration of women, unity, equality and #WomenForWomen. The brands that will be participating in the flea market are The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women by Anurdha Das Mathur, Krafted with Happiness by Parul Taneja and Anushri Shringe, El Diablo by Tanya Nambiar, Radha Chopra, Champi by Sonal , Shutoh by Veneta Rikhy , Bella Organic by Anu Walia, Matak Shatak by Pooja Uberoi, The Prodigal Farms by Soumya Kharbanda and Artbyygee by Gayatri Manchanda The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women - The mission at Vedica is to prepare women with potential to achieve fulfilling careers.

El Diablo- They make fresh, natural and uniquely flavored sauces without any preservatives. Their sauces can be used as accompaniment, dips, marinades, dressings and even mixers. Krafted with Happiness - The coolest accessory brand in India run by women, for women.

Shutoh – Veneta Rikhy showcases the products made by the artisans and weavers from Phulia Mothpara, a remote village in Bengal. Bella Organic – A brand name that caters handmade organic skin essentials using high quality homegrown organic, natural and botanical herbs.

The Prodigal Farms - The Prodigal Farms is an urban experiential farm project which caters to those who care to eat clean and live a more natural lifestyle in an urban setup. Matak Shatak – It is a customised quirky gifting solution designing wedding gifts, stationery, table accessories.

Artbyygee – It focuses on designing Exquisite handcrafted resin jewellery for the women of today. Abstract and Pour Art. Resin bookmarks and home accessories. Champi – It is an initiative to encourage and provide ancient secrets of chemical – free care solutions for a sustainable way of living.

Radha Chopra - Ms Radha Chopra is an architect who is presently designing home accessories in wood, ceramic and paper. She works with various craft skills to develop a range of products like lamps, coasters, trivets, salad bowls, jars, trays, photoframes, boxes, door knobs, candle stands, napkin holders, hooks, shelves, furniture and much more. About SheThePeople TV: SheThePeople.TV is India's biggest digital storytelling for women, dedicated to passionately championing and promoting their journeys. We Empower, Engage and Elevate, connecting them to an amazing network that inspires and grows each others' efforts.

In India, millions of women are getting online with every passing year. They need a platform that relates to them. From leaders, game changers, board members, executives, sportspersons and more, we engage with women who enrich the world with new ideas, innovations, inspiration and engagement. Founded by award winning journalist Shaili Chopra, SheThePeople.TV is the voice Indian women today need.

About #GurgaonWomensFest: Gurgaon Womens Fest is a celebration of women through March in the vibrant and multi cultural city of Gurgaon. This is an opportunity to meet dynamic women from different walks, network and engage in conversations about art, culture, empowerment, diversity and much more. Join #GurgaonWomensFest to celebrate womanhood and the euphoria of Gurgaon. About The Groove: The Groove by The Piano Man is an open-terrace restaurant & bar with a panoramic view of the city. With attention to detail, The Groove offers a highly palatable menu, signature sounds, and a distinct character appeal. Housed in a lush, contemporary environment, the Motown funk vibe is bound to capture you. The Groove can seat 55 guests and accommodate 100. This spot is perfect for yoga sessions, outdoor parties, get-togethers, experiential events and brunches.

About The Piano Man, Gurugram: Nestled atop the iconic tower at 32nd Avenue in Gurugram, The Piano Man quintessentially transports you to the 20’s prohibition era. Perched upon the stage that is framed by a 20ft long velvet maroon curtain, a signature backdrop for the Jazz Club, is a stunning Bechstein Grand piano. Apart from live shows every night, it conjures up simple, healthy and fabulous food from around the World. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Govt doubles number of LPG connections, Pradhan says at workshop on PMUY

Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUY has been one of the biggest achievements towards women empowerment in independent India. Speaking at a workshop here today ...

Amid coronavirus scare, govt asks people to avoid mass gathering

The Union Health Ministry has asked people to avoid mass gathering till coronavirus spread is contained. The ministry also asked all state governments to guide the organisers on precautions if any mass gathering is organised. The number of ...

Zimbabwean artist's dynamic stone sculptures find global acclaim

When Dominic Benhura started creating traditional Zimbabwean stone sculptures as a teenager four decades ago, he never imagined that art would bring him fame or fortune.Born to a peasant family in 1968 in Murewa, 90 kilometres northeast of ...

Coronavirus effect: Parliament to enforce restriction on movement of visitors from March 11

By Pragya Kaushika In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, movement of visitors and their entry to Parliament will be restricted when it reassembles after Holi on March 11.Come next week and members of parliament from both houses will not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020