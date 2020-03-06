Women’s Day Flea Market at The Groove, 32nd Milestone, Gurugram in collaboration with SheThePeopleTV and GurgaonWomensFest

Sunday, 8th March, 1 PM to 7 PM International Women’s Day is around the corner and it is dedicated to all the amazing women in our lives. We’re constantly speaking of women in labels – as mothers, sisters, daughters. However, it’s time we looked at them for what they do professionally and their success in work. On the occasion of Womens Day, The Piano Man, Gurugram, SheThePeople TV and Gurgaon Women’s Fest have together curated a flea market at The Groove Terrace & Grill, above The Piano Man in 32nd Milestone on the 8th March from 1 PM to 7PM.

This flea market features ten brands owned by women in an effort to empower women entrepreneurs and celebrate their efforts. SheThePeople, Gurgaon Women’s Fest and The Piano Man have merged their marketing efforts to ensure maximum visibility for these brands as our vision is to support women entrepreneurs. This daylong event will be a celebration of women, unity, equality and #WomenForWomen. The brands that will be participating in the flea market are The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women by Anurdha Das Mathur, Krafted with Happiness by Parul Taneja and Anushri Shringe, El Diablo by Tanya Nambiar, Radha Chopra, Champi by Sonal , Shutoh by Veneta Rikhy , Bella Organic by Anu Walia, Matak Shatak by Pooja Uberoi, The Prodigal Farms by Soumya Kharbanda and Artbyygee by Gayatri Manchanda The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women - The mission at Vedica is to prepare women with potential to achieve fulfilling careers.

El Diablo- They make fresh, natural and uniquely flavored sauces without any preservatives. Their sauces can be used as accompaniment, dips, marinades, dressings and even mixers. Krafted with Happiness - The coolest accessory brand in India run by women, for women.

Shutoh – Veneta Rikhy showcases the products made by the artisans and weavers from Phulia Mothpara, a remote village in Bengal. Bella Organic – A brand name that caters handmade organic skin essentials using high quality homegrown organic, natural and botanical herbs.

The Prodigal Farms - The Prodigal Farms is an urban experiential farm project which caters to those who care to eat clean and live a more natural lifestyle in an urban setup. Matak Shatak – It is a customised quirky gifting solution designing wedding gifts, stationery, table accessories.

Artbyygee – It focuses on designing Exquisite handcrafted resin jewellery for the women of today. Abstract and Pour Art. Resin bookmarks and home accessories. Champi – It is an initiative to encourage and provide ancient secrets of chemical – free care solutions for a sustainable way of living.

Radha Chopra - Ms Radha Chopra is an architect who is presently designing home accessories in wood, ceramic and paper. She works with various craft skills to develop a range of products like lamps, coasters, trivets, salad bowls, jars, trays, photoframes, boxes, door knobs, candle stands, napkin holders, hooks, shelves, furniture and much more. About SheThePeople TV: SheThePeople.TV is India's biggest digital storytelling for women, dedicated to passionately championing and promoting their journeys. We Empower, Engage and Elevate, connecting them to an amazing network that inspires and grows each others' efforts.

In India, millions of women are getting online with every passing year. They need a platform that relates to them. From leaders, game changers, board members, executives, sportspersons and more, we engage with women who enrich the world with new ideas, innovations, inspiration and engagement. Founded by award winning journalist Shaili Chopra, SheThePeople.TV is the voice Indian women today need.

About #GurgaonWomensFest: Gurgaon Womens Fest is a celebration of women through March in the vibrant and multi cultural city of Gurgaon. This is an opportunity to meet dynamic women from different walks, network and engage in conversations about art, culture, empowerment, diversity and much more. Join #GurgaonWomensFest to celebrate womanhood and the euphoria of Gurgaon. About The Groove: The Groove by The Piano Man is an open-terrace restaurant & bar with a panoramic view of the city. With attention to detail, The Groove offers a highly palatable menu, signature sounds, and a distinct character appeal. Housed in a lush, contemporary environment, the Motown funk vibe is bound to capture you. The Groove can seat 55 guests and accommodate 100. This spot is perfect for yoga sessions, outdoor parties, get-togethers, experiential events and brunches.

About The Piano Man, Gurugram: Nestled atop the iconic tower at 32nd Avenue in Gurugram, The Piano Man quintessentially transports you to the 20’s prohibition era. Perched upon the stage that is framed by a 20ft long velvet maroon curtain, a signature backdrop for the Jazz Club, is a stunning Bechstein Grand piano. Apart from live shows every night, it conjures up simple, healthy and fabulous food from around the World. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.