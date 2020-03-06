Left Menu
Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000-cr additional spending

The government on Friday sought Parliament nod for an additional Rs 54,000-crore spending

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha

It sought authorisation for gross additional expenditure of Rs 4.8 lakh crore. "Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 53,963.58 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by saving of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 4.26 lakh crore," the supplementary demands for grants document said.

