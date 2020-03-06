Forevermark Celebrates Women of Today

This Women’s Day Remember the Better Half Within! Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India To celebrate Women’s Day, and as part of its ongoing pledge to the advancement of women, Forevermark presents the Half Carat Collection for the modern, multi-faceted, independent woman of today. To mark the occasion, the brand has also launched a unique social media filter, targeting the new generation of consumers. Each diamond in the Half Carat collection is beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced and natural while being symbolic of a woman’s achievements and celebrations at work and home. Women wear multiple hats and their achievements each day are what keeps them going, it could be her passion, career or personal life choices. The Forevermark Half Carat collection serves as a reminder of the drive for achievements that a woman possesses.

To mark this day, Forevermark has created a new selfie filter on Facebook called the #BetterHalfWithinMe. This filter portrays the strengths that define a woman. When a selfie is clicked, half of their face lights up with the qualities that reflect her personality type. This application has been created by Togglehead Digital Marketing Company along with Forevermark. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “The woman of today is independent and decides when she wants to buy her diamonds. We see the modern Indian woman enjoying increasing levels of economic success and truly celebrating her achievements. The Half Carat Collection is perfectly targeted to this woman who is aware of her choices and acknowledges herself. Through the Facebook filter we hope to remind young women to celebrate themselves each day.” To use the filter, go to the Forevermark Facebook page or visit http://bit.ly/BetterHalfWithinMe. For details on the Half Carat Collection please visit www.forevermark.com or call 1800 2102121.

Notes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARK Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com About DP Jewellers Started in 1940, by the efforts of Late Sh, DhoolChand Ji Kataria, DP Jewellers, over the course of years have gained the trust of their customers by offering the best and finest jewellery with versatile designs in gold and diamonds. DP Jewellers are one of the few jewellery brands that understand the intricacies of local jewellery markets in India, which has helped them evolve with time. Deep rooted in culture, DP Jewellers have a diversified design portfolio of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery pieces. From being a household name in Ratlam, we're gradually expanding to capture the larger Indian market with 3 flagship stores fully operational in Indore, Bhopal & Udaipur. Catering to an ever-growing loyal customer base, we're dedicatedly working towards making D.P. Jewellers a synonym for trust, purity & honesty.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The Forevermark Facebook filter #BetterHalfWithinMe PWR PWR.

