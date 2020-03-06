Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investigating rumours on social media about financial abilities: Future Group

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
Investigating rumours on social media about financial abilities: Future Group

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group on Friday said it is investigating the "rumours" regarding its financial abilities, a list of lenders and debt numbers circulating on social media that have led to hammering of stock prices of its listed entities. Such "baseless rumours or messages" have apparently "impacted some of our listed company stocks in the last few days" and it may approach the "regulatory authorities for suitable action thereof", according to a regulatory filing by the group firm Future Retail.

"Any such rumours, messages on the fundamentals or our operational and financial abilities as a Group are totally baseless and false," said Future Group founder Kishore Biyani. Referring to rumours that have been doing rounds and, specifically, one WhatsApp message portraying names of lenders and debt numbers for Future Group, Biyani said it is impacting its listed entities.

"Apart from the weak market conditions emanating from the coronavirus fear, these baseless rumours or messages have apparently impacted some of our listed company stocks in the past few days," he said in a message to its stakeholders. "We are investigating into this and if required shall also be approaching the regulatory authorities for suitable action thereof," Biyani said.

Future Group has presence in the Indian retail and fashion sectors, with popular supermarket chains like Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar, and lifestyle stores such as Brand Factory and Central. Shares of Future Retail on Friday fell by 1.66 per cent to Rs 290 apiece..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May

The upcoming animated adventure comedy Scoob has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that readFeaturing characters from the ScoobyDoo franchise......

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Tokyo, Mar 6 AFP Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 73,...

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a symbol of communal harmony, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. Addressing a joint sitting of the...

SC rejects plea seeking mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking framing of proper mechanism and guidelines to deal with alleged misuse of sedition law by the government machinery. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari refused to en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020