Volkswagen launches Tiguan Allspace, priced at Rs 33.12 lakh in India

German auto major Volkswagen on Friday launched India-specific 7-seater Tiguan Allspace premium SUV in the domestic market priced at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering from Volkswagen, which comes with a 2-litre BS-VI-compliant engine, is an extended version of the 5-seater Tiguan. It is available in the market at a price tag of Rs 28.15 lakh -Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The all-new Tiguan Allspace was showcased at last month's Auto Expo in Greater Noida along with three other SUVs as part of the company's India 2.0 and SUVW strategy. "The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful carlines globally and we are extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers," Steffen Knapp, director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said here.

The Tiguan Allspace launch comes close on the heels of the company rolling out the BS-VI versions of its hatchback Polo and midsize sedan Vento. It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen's SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer, Knapp added.

Built on Volkswagen's MQB platform, the Tiguan Allspace has a longer wheelbase and comes with a host of standard comfort and safety features such as Airbags, electric parking brakes, Rear view camera, seatbelt reminder, digital cockpit, and easy open electric boot, among others. The new Tiguan Allspace will also come as a completely knocked-down (CKD) unit and there carries a premium price tag.

"It is equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine and is mated to a 7-speed DSG 4-motion transmission, which enhances the driving comfort for the customer while being fuel efficient in nature. We're extremely confident that the sophisticated 7-seater Tiguan Allspace will be a winner among many Indian customers," Knapp said. He reiterated Volkswagen's plan to roll out four SUVs, including the Allspace launched on Friday, in India within the next two years.

Knapp said Volkswagen wants to be a sustainable brand and improve customer support, adding the total cost of ownership is being looked at in a 360 approach. Reduction in total cost of ownership with 4EVERcare has gone down by 30 per cent, he added.

The TSI technology, according to the company, is a key component for the brands' powertrain and fuel strategy and has many advantages include the engines compact design which enables a high-power drivability, more performance, and less fuel consumption with an excellent fuel economy. The Allspace will compete against other special utility vehicles (SUVs) in the segment, including Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra's Alturas G4, among others.

In 2018, the VW Group had announced investments of around Rs 8,000 crore in the country till 2021 under its India 2.0 project, while giving Czech firm Skoda Auto the responsibility to take the lead to achieve a combined target of 5 per cent market share of the total domestic passenger vehicle segment by 2025. Of this, Volkswagen alone is looking to corner 3 per cent market share as against around 1 per cent at present.

The company has merged its three Indian entities -- Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd and Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd -- for greater synergies and faster decision-making. The merged entity, which is called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, will develop six cars for domestic and export markets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.