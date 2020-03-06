Left Menu
Report sick foreign nationals: Pune administration to hotels

  PTI
  Pune
  Updated: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Pune district administration on Friday appealed hotel and lodge owners to inform immediately if any foreign national visiting their establishments fell sick. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar also appealed people to avoid crowded places and large-scale Holi events.

"There is an advisory from the government that people should avoid Holi celebrations at crowded places," he said at press conference. "We appeal people to avoid any such places where a large and unknown crowd is expected as one can get exposed to this disease at such places," he added.

The virus may survive little longer in wet environment so it was advisable to avoid Holi celebrations (where water is used for revelry) at crowded places, the commissioner added. As to hotel and lodge owners, he said, "If you find any foreign national at your hotel who is unwell, report it to the district administration. We will ensure the person is medically investigated." Precautionary measures were in place at the Pune international airport, Mhaisakar said.

"Ten international flights arrive at the Pune airport every week. We are keeping a close watch on passengers of these flights and medical staff has been deployed at the airport to screen them," he said. The administration is fully prepared to handle any situation and people need not panic, he added.

"There is no positive coronavirus case so far in the state and people should not panic, but utmost precautions are needed to be taken," he said. So far 94 people were admitted to the civic-run Naidu Hospital for suspected exposure to the virus, but samples of 91 of them tested negative and they were discharged.

"Three people are currently admitted as their reports are awaited," said a health department official. As many as 332 passengers who had recently traveled to foreign destinations were under observation at their homes.

"Out of them 182 people completed the 14-day observation period (without showing any symptoms). Another 150 people are under observation, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

