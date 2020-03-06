Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi reviews mechanism regarding guarantees extended by listed firms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
Sebi reviews mechanism regarding guarantees extended by listed firms

To protect the interests of shareholders, regulator Sebi on Friday proposed that a listed entity shall obtain prior approval from the shareholders on a "majority of minority" basis, before extending any loan, guarantee or security for the benefit of promoter entities. Sebi, in a consultation paper, said the listed entity shall extend a guarantee or security to any person or entity, including promoter, promoter group, director, directors' relative and key management person, considering the "economic interest" of the company.

"This consultation paper is aimed at reviewing the practice of listed companies extending corporate guarantees/ security for the benefit of promoter/promoter-related entities, where the listed companies do not derive any economic benefit," it noted. Reviewing the current regulatory mechanism, Sebi noted that provisions of the Companies Act deal with providing any loan or any guarantee or security in connection with loans of directors or related entities but does not cover promoter, promoter group and key management person, among others.

Sebi noted that "economic interest" involves financial interest of the entity but a specific legal definition of "economic substance" is not readily available. The markets regulator said definition of economic interest may be evolved and noted that any transaction involving "economic interest" of the company shall necessarily have direct or indirect financial implication on the business activity of the firm which apart from monetary transactions may also include competitive position, employment, awarding of contracts, purchases, leases and sales, among others.

Besides, it should have a reasonable possibility of generating direct or indirect benefits for the company and the benefits of such transactions shall necessarily accrue to the shareholders of the listed entity. The proposal of Sebi are in addition to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and disclosure requirements of Sebi LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Comments from public have been sought on the proposals by March 21, 2020. The proposals came in the aftermath of instances where listed companies have extended corporate guarantees on behalf of their promoters or promoter-related entities.

"It is also observed that, at times, promoter/promoter related entities have sourced funds through various complex structures and structured obligations, for which the listed companies have provided guarantees, detrimental to the interest of their shareholders," Sebi said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Forces should be ready for contemporary challenges: Lt General

Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Friday said the forces should be prepared to deal with contemporary security challenges. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, during his two-day visit of the State, made a courtesy call...

J-K L-G's advisor visits IB in Jammu, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmus advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar visited BSF border outposts on the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua on Friday and reviewed the security setup there, officials said. He was acco...

Norwegian Air shares hit as travel slump puts liquidity on radar

Norwegian Airs shares lost a quarter of their value on Friday on concerns about its ability to weather a dramatic drop in global travel as the coronavirus spreads.Pareto Securities cut its rating on the airlines stock, saying it was concern...

As customers press SOS button, Twitterati busy flooding memes on crisis-hit Yes Bank

Be it an epidemic scare or financial distress, the Twitterati know how to make a day as the microblogging site got flooded with memes on the Yes Bank crisis amid fears that depositors may lose their hard-earned money. The Reserve Bank of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020