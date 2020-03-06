Power Finance Corp, Mizoram govt sign pact to build hospital in Mamit

State-owned NBFC firm Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Mizoram government to construct a 100-bed hospital in the Mamit district of the northeastern state. Power Finance Corporation, under the administrative control of the power ministry, is the largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the power sector.

"PFC today (Friday) inked a memorandum of agreement with the health department of the Mizoram government for construction of a 100-bed hospital at Mamit. The project's cost is Rs 18 crore," PFC said in a statement. The hospital would provide medical care to the people living in Mamit, villages that come under the district and to those living in villages of bordering states..

