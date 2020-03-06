Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears

Yields on U.S. Treasuries plunged to historic lows on Friday as fear the coronavirus outbreak will slam the global economy drove investors to snap up risk-adverse assets and dump equities, overshadowing data highlighting a strong U.S. labor market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a record low of 0.69% as new milestones were set across the U.S. bond market, which this week has seen some of its biggest moves in years as the pandemic rapidly spreads outside China.

Gold prices rose more than 1% at one point, on course for their biggest weekly gain since January 2009, while declining U.S. government bond yields weakened the dollar and pushed it toward its worst week since 2016, down more than 2%. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as its economic toll intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and companies bracing for slower sales.

A U.S. jobs report showed employers maintained a robust pace of hiring in February, driving solid wage growth and the unemployment rate to fall back to near a 50-year low of 3.5%. Upward revisions also were made to hiring in December and January but this month's report failed to fully capture the impact of the coronavirus, which led the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate by a half percentage point earlier this week.

"If you have a really strong jobs report and there's no one around to hear it, does it make a noise?" said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "Today's an example that it doesn't. There are many other things that investors are focused on besides the jobs report this morning," he said.

Since the end of January when the coronavirus started to make headlines worldwide, markets have sold off as investors are unwilling to go into the weekend holding too many risky positions, Arone said. "That pattern has held true and we're observing it in today's market as well," he said.

The flu-like virus emerged late last year in central China and has spread to more than 80 countries, killing more than 3,000 people. Travel restrictions and factory closings aimed at curbing the virus are expected to pressure global growth. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.87% and emerging market stocks lost 2.43%.

In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 3.35%. The travel & leisure sub-index slid 3.9% to trade firmly in bear market territory, seen as a 20% drop from recent peak. Rate-sensitive U.S. financial stocks nursed some of the biggest losses among the 11 S&P sectors on Wall Street. The banking sub-index fell 3.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.96 points, or 1.5%, to 25,729.32. The S&P 500 lost 52.69 points, or 1.74%, to 2,971.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.20 points, or 1.64%, to 8,595.40. Money markets are pricing in another 25 basis-point cut at the Fed meeting on March 18-19, and a 50 basis-point cut by April. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Thursday the Fed could cut rates further if needed.

Gold prices rose about 6.3% so far for the week but fell after initial gains. Spot gold dropped 1.0% to $1,653.44 an ounce. Treasury prices soared but the strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report lifted the yield a bit from their lows.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 50/32 in price to yield 0.767%, while the 30-year bond rose 198/32 in price to yield 1.3329%. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a six-month low of -0.739%, close to record lows hit last September during jitters over the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Oil prices tanked more than 7% to their lowest levels since mid-2017 after Reuters reported that Russia balked at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries proposed steep production cuts to stabilize prices. Brent futures fell $3.51 to to $46.48 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $3.11 to $42.79 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

UK invests more into coronavirus vaccine as cases rise to 163

The UK government on Friday announced a new 46-million pound funding for urgent work to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease as the number of cases in the country rose to 163. British Prime Minister Boris John...

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. job growth robust before coronavirus outbreak hit shores

U.S. employers maintained a robust pace of hiring in February, giving the economy a strong boost heading into the coronavirus outbreak, which has stoked fears of a recession and prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reser...

Local body polls: SC stays HC division bench order on Kerala EC plea

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Kerala High Court order to conduct the local body elections using the electoral roll prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on an appeal filed by Kerala State Election Commission. Reacting to this, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020