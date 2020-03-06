Left Menu
Assam Budget pro-people: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday termed the state budget 2020-21 as a "pro- people budget" which will adequately reflect the aims and aspirations of the people. In his reaction to the last full budget of his government presented by Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, Sonowal welcomed the budget and said it will stimulate development and lend equal dignity, equal growth to all.

The budget will benefit all sections of people living in all the 33 districts of Barak-Brahmaputra-hills and plains, Sonowal said. The budget has provided steps to catapult social, economic, educational empowerment along with providing social security to all in the state, he said.

The opposition slammed the Assam Budget and termed it as an "election oriented one". "The budget is aimed only for the elections next year.

They have created a huge number of beneficiaries and did not address the basic problems of the state. The budget is just an election gimmick by wasting public money, nothing else," Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia told PTI. The state government had promised to give jobs to five lakh youths every year, but the budget is silent on this despite the "unemployment rate rising every year", he added.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said : "They provided rice, pulse and other freebies as if some relief are being distributed. It is purely an election oriented budget. No initiative has been taken in permanent asset creation." On the government's proposal to give free electricity for houses consuming less than 30 units, he said it should have been 100 units "if they were really interested". "Because 30 units is nothing and almost every house consumes more than that. They should have focussed on 24 hours electricity supply," Islam said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

