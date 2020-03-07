SBI team working on possibility of picking up stake up to 49% in Yes Bank

Rajnish Kumar, SBI Chairman said, "Plan has been received by SBI and the legal team is working on the plan. We had informed through the stock exchange that the SBI board has given in-principle approval of exploring the possibility of picking up a stake of up to 49% in Yes Bank".

We have received a draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank, he further added.

Further details awaited.

