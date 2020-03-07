Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working towards developing Odisha into mfg hub of S Asia: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:47 IST
Working towards developing Odisha into mfg hub of S Asia: CM
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia, as he inaugurated three industrial projects and kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony of 23 other units. The three projects, which were inaugurated by Patnaik here through video conferencing, have been set up at an investment of Rs 709 crore, while Rs 4,858.50 crore will be spent for the establishment of 23 other units, officials said.

The projects will create employment for 9,168 people in the state, they said. "Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India, and we are working towards developing the state into a manufacturing hub of South Asia," Patnaik said.

The chief minister said these projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state. The industrial projects inaugurated by Patnaik are a solar power plant of Aditya Birla Renewable in Boudh district, a vegetable oil manufacturing unit of AKM Agro in Khurda and expansion of Jindal Stainless Ltd's cold rolling mill in Jajpur.

The facilities for which groundbreaking ceremonies have been held are under various sectors, including power and renewable energy, metal and metal downstream, food processing and tourism, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Take Jauhar University under govt control, proposes Rampur administration

The district administration on Saturday proposed to bring the Jauhar University under the control of Uttar Pradesh government. The university which was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and whose chancellor is S...

Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven -NHK

A former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.The passenger, a non-Japanese male, died on ...

Health News roundup: Philippines to declare health emergency; South Korea's coronavirus cases climbs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delayAmong the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people...

All Women Crew operates train between Secunderabad-Vikarabad

Hyderabad, Mar 7 PTIAs part of a Railways campaign, an all women crew operated a passenger train from Secunderabad here to Vikarabad, a distance of around 75 km, on the eve of International Womens Day. To specify the importance of women emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020