IndiGo waives rescheduling fee for bookings amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 18:00 IST
Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it will not charge any fee for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31, amid coronavirus scare. There would also be zero change fee for fresh bookings made between March 12 and 31, the airline said in a release.

The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation. The waiver would be applicable for both domestic and international flights.

"We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. "To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fee on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period," IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

He also said that whilst the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, "we believe that measures such as this would help alleviate its effect on India's travel". A passenger would have to pay the fare difference in case of rescheduling the journey to a later date.

Also, the customer would have to intimate the airline three days in advance for rescheduling of the journey, the release said. IndiGo, the country's largest domestic carrier, operates more than 1,500 daily flights..

