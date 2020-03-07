Left Menu
UP govt directs officials to conduct survey for ascertaining crop loss in recent hailstorm

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:48 IST
Instructions have also been issued to insurance companies to ascertain the extent of loss, and pay for the damage caused to farmers. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Saturday directed officials to undertake a survey to ascertain the extent of losses in crops due to the recent hailstorm in the state. In a statement issued here by the UP government, Shahi said, "The department officials must ensure that survey is conducted to ascertain the extent of loss in terms of crops by farmers in the state caused by hailstorm and rain. The state government is committed to compensating the losses caused to the farmers." Instructions have also been issued to insurance companies to ascertain the extent of loss, and pay for the damage caused to farmers.

Shahi also said that farmers can register their losses with a toll-free number of 1800120909090. President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit told PTI, "The hailstorm and rain in different parts of the state have damaged 70 percent of the crops. We have already written a letter to the UP Chief Minister drawing his attention towards the problems faced by the farmers. In 2015, during the SP regime, hailstorm had taken place in some parts of the state. The money, which was meant for the farmers, never reached them. The state government should act in time, else it would be too late for the farmers." Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar, while reacting to the step made by the UP government, told PTI, "The farmers are feeling frustrated in the BJP regime, as their problems are yet to be redressed. The BJP government has done nothing concrete for the farmers and seems to be only interested in branding itself. The farmers are feeling devastated." Lalan added, "On the other hand, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu visited villages to get a first-hand idea of the damage caused to the crops. The farmers have made up their mind, and in the next Assembly elections, they will teach a lesson to the BJP." Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday evening, the UP government said, "In the hailstorm and rainfall, crops in 1,77,184.59 hectares of 3,45,786 hectares in 17 districts of the state have been affected (from March 6 to March 7). In the rest of the 58 districts, no crop loss has been reported. Rs 19.68 crore has been released for 15 districts by the government."

