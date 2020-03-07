Left Menu
IndusInd Bank defers fund raising plans

  PTI
  |
  Mumbai
  |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 22:21 IST
  |
  Created: 07-03-2020 22:17 IST
"In view of the current market conditions and since the bank is adequately capitalized at present, it has been decided not to consider raising of Basel-III compliant debt capital instruments for the time being,” the bank informed the bourses late in the evening.  Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Saturday announced a deferment of its plans to raise funds using the additional tier-1 instrument. The announcement to defer plans comes a day after a severe hit in the offing for investors in the same instrument in the proposed restructuring plan for its peer Yes Bank, wherein over Rs 10,800 crore of bets are set to be wiped out in full.

"In view of the current market conditions and since the bank is adequately capitalized at present, it has been decided not to consider raising of Basel-III compliant debt capital instruments for the time being," the bank informed the bourses late in the evening. The board meeting scheduled for March 9 has also been deferred, it added. The original plan was to borrow in local or foreign currency through AT-1 instrument or tier-2 capital, it said. Mutual funds and bank treasuries have invested in Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds, and as part of the SBI-led restructuring plan presented by RBI, the entire investment is set to be wiped out. The bondholders are contemplating moving court against the plan. However, there is a view among a few that the bondholders have signed up to be given the last preference in case of restructuring like this.

This constituency says the holders were given a higher coupon or interest rates for the same reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

