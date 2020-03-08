Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT dismisses DoT's plea in Aircel licence moratorium matter citing delay in appeal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:28 IST
NCLAT dismisses DoT's plea in Aircel licence moratorium matter citing delay in appeal

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the telecom department's plea citing delay in appeal against the NCLT order which held that the spectrum and licence of debt-ridden Aircel cannot be taken away during the insolvency resolution period. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had appealed against an order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In its plea, the DoT raised the issue as whether licence/spectrum to run a telecom company could be subject to moratorium during the insolvency proceedings or not. However, a three-member bench of the NCLAT held that the petition filed by the DoT was time barred under the provisions of Section 61 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Under the IBC, any appeal against order passed by the NCLT could be filed before the appellate tribunal within 30 days and the delay which can be condoned for reasonable cause in the NCLAT is only 15 days. "This appeal was presented on February 20, 2020. Even giving the longest rope, if we calculate the period from December 20, 2019, the appeal is presented consuming 61 days. This being so, the appeal is time barred and for want of jurisdiction, we cannot entertain the appeal," said NCLAT.

"The appeal is dismissed as time barred," it said. The order was passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 27, 2019. The NCLT order had come over the plea filed by the resolution professional of the company over apprehension that its license and spectrum could be suspended after DoT issued demand notice Though, the NCLT in its order accepted that licence and spectrum is an asset of DoT and Aircel has no right of ownership but said that clauses of moratorium are "squarely applicable on this Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process Proceedings, hence need not be interrupted or hampered by any authority." The NCLT further said that intent of IBC is prescribed to maximize the assets of the company as well as to protect the value so as to get good resolution plan for its revival.

"... within the scope and ambit of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 hereby instruct the concerned DoT authority not to make any attempt to cancel the impugned license issued in favour of the debtor company," it said. The NCLT had in March, 2018 admitted Aircel's insolvency plea.

Aircel and its subsidiaries Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless together owe around Rs 50,000 crore to creditors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's soccer clubs should consider stopping top division matches - sports minister

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora asked the national soccer association to consider stopping top division Serie A matches after the country ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north to tackle the coronavirus ou...

Keep striving for your dreams with hard work, determination: IAF's women fighter pilots

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puruskar to Indian Air Forces first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh Jitarwal scripted histor...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus case

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus infection, as informed by the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research on Sunday. Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters at a briefing that two relativ...

Moscow city: people ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules could face prison

Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.The city government had announced a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020