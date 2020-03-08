Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital transaction traffic bounces back on PhonePe following service outage due to Yes Bank crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:10 IST
Digital transaction traffic bounces back on PhonePe following service outage due to Yes Bank crisis

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Sunday said its transactions and user traffic have bounced back to normal, after being affected for 24 hours due to restrictions on Yes Bank. Over 25 million customers used the PhonePe app on Saturday showing their trust in the platform, according to a statement by the company.

The digital payments platform has bounced back hard in the past 24 hours. The platform processed over Rs 4,000 crore worth of transactions in 24 hours and saw its largest-ever volume of user traffic in a single day (with over 70 million app sessions), it said. PhonePe saw a service outage for nearly 24 hours, which started immediately after the RBI placed Yes Bank on moratorium on March 5.

The PhonePe team worked overnight with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and new UPI partner ICICI bank to ensure all its services are up within a day, the company said. All merchant payment settlements were restored by Friday noon and all consumer wallet, credit and debit card payments were restored by 3 pm.

All UPI services were restored by Friday night, with PhonePe users continuing to use their UPI @ybl handles. This ensured that there was a seamless transition for all of its 20 crore customers, it added. Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO of PhonePe, said, "Friday was an extraordinarily difficult situation with little precedence. We are grateful to RBI, NPCI, Yes Bank and ICICI for working collectively to ensure that millions of our customers and merchants were not inconvenienced a minute longer than necessary." The outage on the PhonePe platform also led to playful banter between the company and its bigger rival Paytm.

"Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let’s get you back up, fast!," Paytm Payments Bank tweeted on Friday. However, PhonePe shot back to saying Paytm Payments Bank platform is not seamlessly scalable otherwise the company would have themselves approached it.

"Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent," PhonePe reverted through a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Charlesworth wants India-Australia men's hockey final in Tokyo Olympics

Visibly impressed by the progress made by India over the last decade, hockey legend Ric Charlesworth on Sunday said that an India-Australia summit clash is a possibility in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Charlesworth, who was associated with ...

No door in armed forces should be closed for women: Rajnath Singh

Womens participation in armed forces has increased over the years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them. Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led ...

'Dedicated aerobridges of flights from France, US, Spain should be put in place at airports'

New Delhi, Mar 8 PTI With India reporting 39 cases of coronavirus, the cabinet secretary on Sunday held a review meeting where it was decided that in view of rising cases in France, the US, Spain, dedicated aerobridges of flights from thes...

India performed well in Women's T20 World Cup despite losing final, says Radha Yadav's father

Indian cricketer Radha Yadavs father Om Prakash Yadav on Sunday said that the Indian team has performed well in the Womens T20 World Cup despite facing defeat at the hands of Australia in the final. It is a great honour that they have perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020