Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister Raut condemns Centre's BPCL stake sale move

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:20 IST
Maha minister Raut condemns Centre's BPCL stake sale move

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday condemned the Centre's move to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and asked that the decision be scrapped. The Narendra Modi government on Saturday invited expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL by May 2, the Centre's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in the bid document.

"We condemn the Centre's decision, which will virtually end reservations for backward communities. It will destroy job opportunities. The decision should be withdrawn," Raut said in a statement. Raut said the Modi government was ending reservations by privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs) which have quotas in jobs.

Raut said BPCL earned 40 per cent profit in the last quarter and was a goldmine for the government. "As the Modi government has emptied state coffers by offering largesse and waiving bank loans of Rs 7 lakh crore of rich businessmen, it is now selling BPCL to raise funds for expenditure," Raut alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Aurat March: Women in Pakistan protest against violence, rape, honour killings

By Francesca Marino So, they are marching. They are marching in Lahore and in many other Pakistani cities despite being threatened, abused and harassed on social media and otherwise. They are marching in Lahore holding placards with the pic...

Turkish police block Women's Day march in central Istanbul

Turkish police blocked a crowd of a few hundred women who gathered in central Istanbul on Sunday evening for a march to celebrate International Womens Day.Reuters reporters saw the crowd of women at the edge of the citys Taksim Square holdi...

Another coronavirus patient identified in Pakistan; total cases rise to 6

A 50-year-old man tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to six, officials said. The new case was found in Karachi where the first patient of coron...

CBI books Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan for cheating and corruption

The CBI has booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures, a company allegedly held by his family members, and DHFL promoter-director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020