Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marshall Islands bars all air travellers to stop virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Majuro
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 08:03 IST
Marshall Islands bars all air travellers to stop virus

The Marshall Islands has taken the radical step of banning all inbound air travellers for a two-week period in a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus reaching the Pacific island nation. The emergency measure came into effect late Sunday and imposes "total suspension of air travellers coming into the Marshall Islands immediately" until March 22, the country's health department said.

In addition, both air and sea arrivals from 10 countries -- including China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France and Spain -- were barred with some exceptions to allow delivery of food and supplies. The Marshalls, a group of islands and atolls about halfway between Australia and Hawaii, has also ordered cruise ships and yachts not to dock at its ports.

Health Secretary Jack Niedenthal said the air travel ban was designed to give the Marshalls time to establish isolation facilities and gear up healthcare staff for a possible local outbreak. "We need more time to prepare," he told reporters Sunday.

The Marshalls, with a population of almost 80,000, welcomed about 6,800 international travellers in 2018, according to the most recent data from the UN World Tourism Organisation. Small Pacific islands nations have so far had no confirmed cases of the virus, although there have been scares in the Marshalls, Fiji and Palau.

Samples from a possible case in Tonga are currently being examined by a New Zealand laboratory. Niedenthal said last week that a lack of lab testing facilities in the islands was hampering the health response.

"If we know in a timely manner what we are dealing with here that would help us manage this situation much more effectively," he said. The Marshalls last month barred international travel by government officials and elected leaders, with the only exception for patients referred for off-island medical treatment.

It has also "strongly advised" citizens and residents to postpone international travel until further notice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move t...

Soccer-'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. womens national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicised lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer.At ...

Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Prati...

Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, say will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April. Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020