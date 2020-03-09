Celebrating Women Power all Month Long at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Join the fabulous celebration of and for women, at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla all this month MUMBAI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pink carpet rolled out in fanfare, the destination mall Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is all set to welcome International Women's Day with the super-cool Power Women Fiesta, a month-long celebration dedicated to womankind. This year, the theme is 'Go Berserk', and that is exactly what women can do at their favourite destination mall all of this month. With hundreds of brands across fashion, beauty, home, and every lifestyle requirement imaginable, not to mention delectable culinary deals and complimentary services there is a fantastic array of experiences waiting to be explored at the sprawling retail paradise. This is the destination to luxuriate in superlative shopping, scrumptious feasting and exciting experiences this March for all ladies.

Besides this, the massive destination mall hosts over 600 brands offering bouquet of premium and luxury brands in fashion, beauty, skincare, home, décor and more, in addition to the evergreen entertainment and self-care options for adults and children - like plush movie experiences, gaming zones and sports hubs, spiffy salons and soothing spas. There is something for everyone. Exciting goods on offer: The Power Women Booklet If one likes to be pampered throughout the month, one can get the Power Women Booklet at the mall. It is the coolest accessory to have this season, entitling the buyer to access 20 incredible offers with no strings attached. The Power Women Booklet offers the best deals and offers at the favourite stores, restaurants and entertainment hubs to ensure that when one goes berserk, one can do it with an oomph.

To get the Power Women Booklet, all one needs to do is register at the mall kiosk by showing them either their four-wheeler driving licence, corporate ID or Gold credit card. To make the most of it, one can also pre-register on Marketcity's website and go berserk when the giveaways start coming their way ,March 7th onwards. Power launch It all began with the launch of the Power Women Fiesta, which was a fierce gathering in itself, attended by powerhouses like Gul Panag, who is known for her activism for gender equity, Vanita Bhandari, who is President of IMC Ladies Wing, and several other members of IMC Ladies Wing. Each of these fierce and fantastic women were presented with the first Power Women booklets, kick-starting the impending festivities.

Wonder workshops Several workshops and activities have been curated to ensure one goes berserk with pizzazz. It is also lined up with a workshop on power dressing by the 'Duchess of Couture', Gabriella Demetriades. Miss Malini, one of India's strongest voices on the internet will lead a session on 'How to be a Social Media Influencer and a Good Influence'. One can join her Girl Tribe, a community of women who love, support and learn from each other.

One could also attend a session on healthy living by fitness guru and renowned author Deanne Panday. To learn more about positive attitude and fitness, one can join - Mandira Bedi - a fitness icon, yoga mentor and an author. The month of March offers women an incredible line-up of power-packed activities, scintillating shopping and just plain berserk-ness, so they can head to Phoenix Marketcity Kurla and reap the rewards. This month is for all the ladies.

Power Women Booklet: • 50+ exclusive deals • 20+ unconditional offers • Get offers worth Rs 20,000 approx. in your Power Women Booklet Put Some Power in the Pocket With The Power Women Booklet: 20+ Unconditional offers: Enjoy a free drink at: • Rainforest • Bar Bar • Café Delhi Heights • Butter Chicken Factory • Coffee Culture • Chang & Co. Devour a free dish at: • Shizusan • Italy in a box • Doner & Gyros • Fat Theory Indulge in a free dessert at: • Jamie's Pizzeria • Toffee Coffee Roasters Slurp on a free beverage at: • Chaayos, Filli Café, Yoko Sizzlers Free Entertainment at: • Timezone • Happy Planet • Flight 4 Fantasy Get on a free shopping spree: • Worth Rs 500 at Project Eve • Worth Rs 750 at Simon Carter Other exciting deals at: • Aldo • Charles & Keith • Promod • VeroModa • Only • Kazo • Label Ritu Kumar • Daniel Wellington • Bobbi Brown • Colorbar • Sukho Thai • Inglot • Aroma Thai • Enrich Salon • Juice Salon • Tip & Toe • Suti • Lakshita • Craftsvilla • Zink London • Onestop • The Irish House • Chili's American Grill & Bar • Punjab Grill • The Market Project • Starbucks • Wow China • Snow World About Phoenix Marketcity: Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers with the best international brands, offers, contests, and holistic shopping experience. Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events are regularly hosted. It is accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in. For further information on Phoenix Makrketicity, please visit; http://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121146/Power_Women_Fiesta_Phoenix_Marketcity.jpg PWR PWR.

