Insights on the HR Conclave hosted by Alliance University

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Career Advancement & Networking (CAN) of Alliance University, Bengaluru organized the Alliance HR Conclave on September 27, 2019. Alliance HR Conclave was an initiative aimed at discussing contemporary HR topics that are relevant and provide meaningful insights on 'people practices' at enterprises, through expert sessions and panel discussions.A team of students at the university have put together a brilliant video to capture the moments of this amazing professional event. The conclave saw speaker participation from top HR leaders across the country and industry verticals. There was also large participation from industry professionals as delegates. The entire congregation created a platform to discuss, deliberate and disseminate information about HR practices, trends and processes that are redefining businesses and enabling economic growth.

The Career Advancement and Networking (CAN) Office at Alliance University acts as an interface between industry practitioners and the student-body of Alliance University, facilitating both entities to make strategic hiring and career decisions. Apart from career facilitation services, CAN also arranges for trainings, industry interaction sessions, and company visits for various programs offered at Alliance University. About Alliance University : Alliance University is a renowned university of higher learning located on an extensive state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru offering a variety of degree courses. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs in Business, Law and Engineering. It is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.

Website: www.alliance.edu.in Video : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120609/Alliance_HR_Conclave.mp4 Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008150/Alliance_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.