Left Menu
Development News Edition

Company does not hold any additional tier I bonds of Yes Bank: Shriram Transport

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:26 IST
Company does not hold any additional tier I bonds of Yes Bank: Shriram Transport

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Monday clarified that it does not hold any additional tier-I bonds of cash-strapped Yes Bank. Clarifying to a news item, Shriram Transport Finance in a regulatory filing said that the "company does not hold any additional tier I bonds of Yes Bank Ltd" The filing further noted that "the company had invested in Upper Tier II Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd of Rs 50 crores in the year 2010 and the same are outstanding as on date".

One of the biggest losers in case the RBI's restructuring scheme for Yes Bank goes through will be the additional tier-I bond holders who have bets totalling to Rs 10,800 crore on the lender. The investors in such instruments typically include mutual fund houses and bank treasuries, experts said.

"The instruments qualifying as additional tier-1 capital, issued by Yes Bank under Basel-III framework, shall stand written down permanently, in full, with effect from the appointed date," the draft of the 'Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020', said. The Reserve Bank of India had on Thursday imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Poonam Yadav lone Indian in ICC women's T20 WC XI of tournament, Shafali named 12th player

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the lone Indian to make the ICC Womens T20 playing XI of the World Cup, which featured teenage sensation Shafali Verma as the 12th player and was dominated by champions Australia. Five players from Australias vi...

Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and TuesdayWishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festiva...

Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Monday, police said.&#160; Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monda...

Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 13 pc

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday tripped over 13 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to Yes Bank and it has no term loans outstanding from the lender. On the BSE, the stock p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020