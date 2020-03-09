RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 78 cr order in Tamil Nadu
RPP Infra Projects has bagged an order worth Rs 77.52 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing by the company
The order pertains to 'rehabilitation and modernisation' of anicut and channels in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within two years, it added. The company's stock was trading at Rs 35.25, down 6.62 per cent, on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
