Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling gains as dollar tumbles, markets bet on deeper BoE rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:46 IST
Sterling gains as dollar tumbles, markets bet on deeper BoE rate cut

Sterling gained further against a sinking dollar on Monday, as coronavirus fears and a slump in oil prices roiled world markets. Money markets in Britain raised their bets on a Bank of England rate cut later this month to limit the damage. They now price in a rate cut of nearly 50 basis points when the central bank meets on March 26.

Last week, markets were betting on just a 25 bp cut. A few weeks ago, before the spread of coronavirus, no rate cuts were priced in. Expectations for more rate cuts would normally hurt the pound, but the scale of the dollar's drop more than offset any selling pressure. The pound hit a more than one-month high against the dollar and was last up 0.8% at $1.3149, after earlier reaching $1.32.

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.3% at 86.79 pence per euro, as the single currency gained alongside other low-yielding currencies such as the Swiss franc and yen. Sterling has been gaining at the expense of the dollar in recent days as investors fled to safe havens, pushing down U.S. Treasury yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut last week.

Amid widespread volatility, yields on benchmark British government bonds turned negative for the first time ever as panicked investors also rushed to the safety of UK gilts. The pound's gains have been underpinned by the Bank of England's decision not to cut rates immediately. Investors think the central bank will lower rates eventually, but analysts expressed some optimism in Britain's approach and expect a co-ordinated response between the central bank and government.

Britain's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is due to announce his first budget on Wednesday and a fiscal stimulus plan is widely expected. "There's a lot of optimism about the impact of this week's UK budget, which appears likely to be coordinated with a round of interest rate cuts," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group.

"The rate cuts don't necessarily have to be negative for sterling if the market believes that they're likely to bring about faster-than-expected growth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

No Olympic spot for Sakshi Chaudhary, loses in QFs of Asian Qualifiers

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary 57kg failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Koreas Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday. The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a f...

Playing games while eating may cut food intake: Study

Playing games on computer screens during a meal may decrease the amount of food a person eats, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that when 119 young adults consumed a meal while playing a simpl...

Allahabad HC orders removal of anti-CAA protesters' posters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the distr...

MH17 murder trial starts with calls for justice

Four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 went on trial in the Netherlands on Monday, with families of the 298 victims calling for justice. The suspects -- three Russians and a Ukrainian -- were no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020